Get Into the Holiday Spirit with These South Florida Spirits

If ever there was a year to give the gift of booze, 2020 is it. And if you're planning to put a bow on a bottle this year, support local. South Florida is home to several spirit brands that are spreading joy this holiday season, one cocktail at a time.

Grab a bottle and get ready to mix, stir, and shake up your holiday spirit. Here are a few favorite locally crafted boozy holiday gifts.

EXPAND Coconut Cartel's "On the Run" old fashioned cocktail kit Photo courtesy of Coconut Cartel

Coconut Cartel

The company that brought you poolside coconuts now has Coconut Cartel Special, a tropical take on a classic Guatemalan sipping rum made with coconut water. This holiday season, Coconut Cartel's "On the Run" old fashioned cocktail kit ($18 or $55 with a bottle of Coconut Cartel Special) includes all of the ingredients you need to mix premium old fashioned cocktails: cane sugar, Scrappy's bitters, a muddler spoon, cocktail picks, and a linen coaster. Available online via Coconut Cartel; snag free shipping if you order two or more bottles — and a free hat if you buy four.

EXPAND E11Even vodka's "Cr11Mbus" Photo courtesy of E11Even vodka

E11Even vodka

Taste the Miami spirit with E11Even Vodka, sourced, distilled and bottled entirely in Miami. The first-ever nightclub-branded vodka is women-owned and -operated — the perfect gift to support both local and female. A one-liter bottle is $30 is available online via E11Even for shipping nationwide, as well as at select retailers in South Florida. The brand also collaborated with local bartenders and beverage directors on holiday-chic recipes like "The Cr11Mbus," created by Dave Simmons, bar manager at Lost Boy in Miami.

EXPAND Duke & Dame's salted-caramel-flavored whiskey Photo courtesy of Duke & Dame

Duke & Dame

Salted caramel is the new pumpkin spice, especially when it comes to the holidays. Distilled and bottled in South Florida, Duke & Dame salted-caramel-flavored whiskey ($28) has a perfect balance of sweetness for those who are whiskey lovers — and even those who aren't. Try Duke & Dame neat, on the rocks, or mixed into your holiday eggnog or coquito. Get inspired with some festive cocktail recipes. Find it at local Total Wine & More and ABC Fine Wine & Spirits.

EXPAND Funky Buddha's premium hard seltzer Photo courtesy of Funky Buddha

Funky Buddha

For a quick and easy gift under $20 for your boozy friends and family, grab a 12-pack assortment of Funky Buddha's premium hard seltzer ($19). The hard seltzers also make great holiday cocktail creations, like the "Pink Christmas Tree," a festive take on a French 75 made with Funky Buddha pink grapefruit hard seltzer. Each 12-pack contains three cans of each of the four funky flavors. Available at Publix grocery stores, Walmart, Winn Dixie, Whole Foods, Total Wine & More, and ABC Fine Wine & Spirits.

EXPAND J.F. Haden's Mango Liqueur Photo courtesy of J.F. Haden's

J.F. Haden's mango liqueur

South Florida is blessed to have mangoes year-round, so give the gift of mangoes (the boozy version) to those who long for the tropical fruit. J.F. Haden's mango liqueur ($35) is crafted and bottled in Jacksonville by Tropical Distilleries, using homegrown mangoes. It's a vacation in every sip! And while mango may lean more tiki than holiday, check out this recipe for a mango old fashioned. Shop directly on the J.F. Haden's site for 10 percent off with the discount code VIP10.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

EXPAND Shady vodka Photo courtesy of Shady Distillery

Shady Distillery

Shady Distillery is part of Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery, the hip new food hall in Fort Lauderdale. The locally made Shady vodka ($25) is small-batch handcrafted with a proprietary finishing filtration that creates a smooth 80-proof vodka best served “straight-up Shady.” Or get festive this holiday with a fun recipe like the "Shady Mistletoe," made with vodka, seltzer, cranberry juice, and a garnish of rosemary and cranberries.