Get Ready for Tea Time at Little Hen, Miami's Newest Brunch Destination

Get ready for a new brunch destination: The Weston-based Little Hen is set to make its Miami debut in late November.

Helmed by executive chef Efrain Barquero and serving breakfast and lunch at 3451 NE First Ave. in Midtown, the English-inspired café will offer an unconventional yet luxurious take on the most important meal of the day.

Breakfast staples like buttermilk pancakes ($10 to $12) and eggs Benedict ($12 to $16) share a menu with more indulgent dishes. Specialties include bourbon batter French toast ($15) served with bacon strips, caramelized apple, and vanilla sauce; and a caviar omelette ($16) filled with smoked, salmon, cream cheese, chives, and those luxurious fish eggs. A very Miami Cuban bagel ($14), with fried eggs, ham, carnitas, pickles, and gruyere cheese, will also be available.

Little Hen will also boast a robust drink program. Alongside high-grade coffee, juice, and wine, the cocktail menu features a pineapple saketini ($12) and a champagne mojito ($12).

Little Hen's decor and atmosphere continue the opulence. According to a media release, the restaurant is going for a "charming vintage European farmhouse setting" — and because this is Miami, the eatery's version of a farmhouse includes "marble and gold tabletops flanked by blue-velvet bucket chairs." Other touches, such as floral centerpieces, embroidered cushions, and a pastel color scheme, accent quaint hand-painted tableware. Parties can choose between dining room and patio seating.

If Little Hen sounds like the kind of place you'd want to throw a tea party, that's good, because the café will offer High Tea every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Teas, prosecco, champagne, and sake will be served along with macarons, scones, and finger sandwiches fit for the Mad Hatter. Prices for High Tea start at $25 for adults and increase if you order alcohol.

Little Hen. 3451 NE First Ave., Miami; 954-626-0855; little-hen.com. Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Opening late November 2019.