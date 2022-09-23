Latin Restaurant Weeks Promotion Returns to Miami to Spotlight Regional Hispanic Cuisine

Passion fruit and condensed milk-flavored paletas from Morelia Gourmet Paletas. Ecuadorian-style ceviche from F&S Ghost Kitchen. A meat and seafood platter from Puerto Rican and Dominican fusion restaurant Limon y Cilantro. Or wood-fired Venezuelan-style barbecue from Carne en Vara Express.
You can try them all as part of Latin Restaurant Weeks, which returns to the Magic City for its third year.
The two-week culinary program, which runs from October 7 to 21, serves to highlight local restaurants specializing in Latin cuisine. During the promotion, guests will be offered menu specials for brunch, lunch, and dinner — as well as cocktail promotions — from participating restaurants.
Founded in 2019 by Karinn Chavarria, Latin Restaurant Weeks was originally created to help amplify the visibility of Latino entrepreneurs and culinary professionals in her hometown of Houston, Texas.
Latin Restaurant Weeks, unofficially dubbed the "tour de sabor," originally began as a one-city food experience in Houston, Texas. Chavarria has since grown the program to cities including Miami and Chicago in 2021, and Atlanta this year. Next year, the event will also expand to New York City.
According to Chavarria, with Miami’s Latin Restaurant Weeks taking place during Hispanic Heritage Month, this year's campaign will focus on encouraging tourists in Miami to discover all of the flavors of Latin America.
Latin Restaurant Weeks serves as an educational platform to demonstrate to local consumers the abundance of cultural cuisine offerings available within their communities, from Hispanic regions including Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean.
This year’s event, organized in partnership with Grubhub and Feed the Soul Foundation, will serve to showcase and amplify Latin-owned Miami culinary businesses and talent, says Chavarria, encompassing everything from restaurants, bakeries, and food trucks to chefs and bartenders.
Chavarria tells New Times she's excited to see an increase in the number of coffee shops, cocktail bars, and dessert-themed establishments participate in this year's event.
"What distinguishes this event from other food-themed weeks is the variety of ways to experience Latin cuisine. I'm most excited to see the breadth and variety of participants this year," adds Chavarria. "This event really is all about showcasing the diversity, power, and resilience of Latinos to really go after every aspect and business outlet in the culinary world."
Restaurants interested in participating are encouraged to fill out an online registration at latinrestaurantweeks.com. Registration for restaurants is free, and each participating business can present its signature dish or curated prix-fixe menu to showcase the Latin flavors they have to offer. Businesses can also opt for a paid package, priced at $250 for the year, which includes specialty marketing of their establishment via the Latin Restaurant Weeks website.
So far, more than 50 local restaurants are participating in Latin Restaurant Weeks' third season in Miami. They include La Catrina, Bachour, Amigo Grill, Fusion Fuego, Barsecco, Botanico Gin & Cookhouse, and Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar.
“As a major Latino city — and the nation’s eleventh-largest Hispanic population — Miami is a melting pot of all Latin American countries from Peru, Colombia, Venezuela, and Chile to Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Cuba," sums up Chavarria. "This event is the perfect opportunity for everyone to get involved and appreciate the melting pot of cultures."