Key Biscayne-Born La Boulangerie Boul'Mich Expands to DuPont Building With New Flagship Location

A growing Key Biscayne-born café that once operated as a humble local bakery is taking the next step in its brand evolution.
La Boulangerie Boul'Mich — a Latin-infused European bakery with origins that trace back to 1998 at 328 Crandon Boulevard — will open its flagship location in downtown Miami in the coming months.
What's special about this latest outpost isn't just a return to its roots — it's the building itself. The newest iteration is set inside the Alfred I. duPont Building, a historic structure currently undergoing restoration and renovations at 169 E. Flagler Street.
The La Boulangerie Boul'Mich name pays homage to the Boulevard Saint Michel in Paris' Latin Quarter. The neighborhood is renowned for its cozy literary cafés, lush gardens, and Roman architectural flair.
Here in South Florida, the vibe of La Boulangerie Boul'Mich is less a quaint French brasserie and more open and brighter — with a lengthy coffee bar as its anchor, showcase pastry displays, and a chalkboard-like wall with artistic homages to France and coffee.
Cohen and three fellow Venezuela-born partners say they purchased the former La Nueva Boulangerie brand from chef/owner Massimo Stanzione in 2014. The new owners added Boul'Mich to the name as an homage to their Latin roots and the cultural flair they later put to French classics.
Throughout the years, and thanks to chef/partner Gabriel De Chene, the menu has taken on a noticeably Latin pizzazz, extending from the classic almond croissant to new favorites like the guava and cheese croissant, dulce de leche croissant, a variety of empanadas, and tres leches in a jar.
Beyond the Key Biscayne location, La Boulangerie Boul'Mich also operates in Aventura, Pinecrest, Boca Raton, and Doral. Plans are to move the baking to a central kitchen near Miami International Airport, while Kendall and West Palm Beach franchises are in the works.
"We're thrilled we were able to secure a lease in such a landmark building and create a space that respects the history," La Boulangerie Boul'Mich co-owner Avy Cohen tells New Times. "We really believe in this location and can't wait for it to showcase our flagship restaurant."
La Boulangerie Boul'Mich. Opening mid to late 2024 at the Historic Alfred I. duPont Building,169 E. Flagler Street, Miami; laboulangerieusa.com.