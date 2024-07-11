 Kojin Reopening in Coral Gables at the Former Lion & the Rambler Space | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Kojin to Reopen in Coral Gables at the Former Lion & the Rambler Space

After closing in 2023, Miami's best-kept secret Kojin will reopen at the former Lion & the Rambler location in Coral Gables.
July 11, 2024
Kojin will reopen in Coral Gables at the former location of Lion & the Rambler.
Kojin will reopen in Coral Gables at the former location of Lion & the Rambler. Kojin photo (@kojin2.0)
Share this:
A New Times source has confirmed that Kojin, the former popular hidden Japanese spot located in the back of Hachidori Ramen in Little River, is about to reopen in the former location of Lion & the Rambler in Coral Gables.

Kojin closed on July 28, 2023, a year after being named Best-Kept Secret (Dining Division) in 2022 by New Times.

Lion & the Rambler, although voted Best Restaurant in Coral Gables by New Times in 2023, quietly shut its doors this past May to focus on a restaurant in Nashville. According to a post published to the restaurant's Instagram account on May 8, the restaurant's closure may be temporary, as it plans to move from Coral Gables to another space with "slight changes to the concept."
click to enlarge
Husband-and-wife team Pedro Mederos and Katherine Mederos originally launched their omakase-themed Chef's Counter at the back of Hachidori Ramen Bar as the Kojin pop-up.
Chef's Counter at Hachidori photo
Kojin was originally planned as a sake den in the back of Hachidori Ramen, but owner Guillermo Paniza offered the space to Culinary Institute of America grads Pedro and Katherine Mederos during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The spouses (Pedro handled the savory while Katherine tended to the pastry and managed the space) showcased their skills by way of a seasonal omakase menu (diners choose between a six- or ten-course version) that emphasized local produce. The spot only had eight seats, and soon, the secret spot was not so secret anymore.

When the concept caught on, the couple decided to keep it going, dubbing it Chef's Counter at Hachidori.

Up until its closing in the summer of 2023, the intimate eight-seat restaurant and sake bar — where Pedro served as both executive chef and beverage director and Katherine as executive pastry chef — delivered a traditional washoku experience inspired by the Japanese practice of honoring the skills, knowledge, and traditions of serving of food with respect to nature and the seasons.

Known in Japan as kaiseki, this cuisine they made was as beautiful to look at as it was to eat. Therefore, fans of the duo are already flooding Kojin's new Instagram account with enthusiasm.

"You all making me wan to move back," wrote one fan of the restaurateurs. Another wrote, "Congratulations! Can’t wait for you to open."

This story will be updated once more information is made available.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Pompano Beach Brewery Odd Breed to Close Due to Rent, Crime, and Failed Promises

Openings & Closings

Pompano Beach Brewery Odd Breed to Close Due to Rent, Crime, and Failed Promises

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Italian Food Hall Eataly to Open First Florida Location in Aventura

Openings & Closings

Italian Food Hall Eataly to Open First Florida Location in Aventura

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
This Fort Lauderdale Barbecue Joint Might Be One of the Best in the U.S.

Restaurant Reviews

This Fort Lauderdale Barbecue Joint Might Be One of the Best in the U.S.

By Jesse Scott
Sra. Martinez to Reopen in Coral Gables This Fall From Chef Michelle Bernstein

Openings & Closings

Sra. Martinez to Reopen in Coral Gables This Fall From Chef Michelle Bernstein

By Michelle Muslera
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation