June 2020 Miami Restaurant Opening and Closings

In March, restaurant dining rooms, bars, breweries, and just about everything shut down in Miami and across the nation as the United States dealt with a global pandemic.

In May, restaurants were allowed to open their dining rooms. Since then, enterprising restaurateurs opened new establishments — some making their way through the "new normal" with takeout and delivery service only.

But other businesses have closed over the past several months. Yuca, a Lincoln Road staple for decades, is looking for a new home, and Punch Bowl Social barely opened its doors before it shuttered.

Listed below are establishments that have formally opened, that are planning to open, or have permanently closed. Restaurants that have reopened their dining rooms during the pandemic can be found here.

Days and hours of operation are subject to change. It's always best to call before you head out.

EXPAND Bocado de Reyes at Yuca 105. Photo by Christian Lozan

Openings



100 x 35 Cocina con Raíces. 520 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8904; facebook.com/100x35cocinaconraices.

Barbarella. 7535 N. Kendall Dr. (Dadeland Mall), Unit #2380, Miami; 786-542-5661.

CFood Shack at the Lincoln Eatery. 723 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; facebook.com/cfoodshack.

The Cat's Meow Cafe. 7541 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-901-0436; catsmeowmia.com.

The Creamery at Red Rooster Overtown. 920 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-640-9880; grovebaygroup.com.

Fatty Cow Hot Pot Buffet. 10600 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-334-6969; fchp88.com.

Frankie Nono's. 1222 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-514-1699; frankienono.com.

The Guest. 2995 NE 163rd St., North Miami; 786-657-2184; theguestmiami.com.

Kona Poké. 155 SW Third St., Miami; konapokebowls.com.(takeout and delivery only)

Kush by Spillover. 2911 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-456-5723; kushcoconutgrove.com.

MKT Kitchen.1831 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-882-2600; mktkitchen.com.

Perricone's Marketplace & Cafe.1700 SW Third Ave., Miami; 305-374-9449; perricones.com.

Red Fish by Chef Adrianne. 9610 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-668-8788; redfishmiami.com.

La Sandwicherie. 142 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 786- 615-2724; lasandwicherie.com.

Wood Label Bistro. 1573 Sunset Dr., Coral Gables; 786-773-2394; woodlabelbistro.com.

Yuca 105. 1555 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-577-3500; yuca105.com.

EXPAND Obra Kitchen Table Courtesy of Miami Chef

Closings



3Dough5

American Harvest

Big Easy Wine Bar & Grill

Bird and Bone

Gregory's Diner

Obra Miami

Punch Bowl Social

Quality Meats

Shula's 347

The Spillover (converted into Kush by Spillover)

Yuca

Red Rooster Overtown Photo courtesy of Grove Bay Group

Coming Attractions

