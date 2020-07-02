June 2020 Miami Restaurant Opening and Closings

In March, restaurant dining rooms, bars, breweries, and just about everything shut down in Miami and across the nation as the United States dealt with a global pandemic.
In May, restaurants were allowed to open their dining rooms. Since then, enterprising restaurateurs opened new establishments — some making their way through the "new normal" with takeout and delivery service only.
But other businesses have closed over the past several months. Yuca, a Lincoln Road staple for decades, is looking for a new home, and Punch Bowl Social barely opened its doors before it shuttered.
Listed below are establishments that have formally opened, that are planning to open, or have permanently closed. Restaurants that have reopened their dining rooms during the pandemic can be found here.
Days and hours of operation are subject to change. It's always best to call before you head out.
Openings
- 100 x 35 Cocina con Raíces. 520 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8904; facebook.com/100x35cocinaconraices.
- Barbarella. 7535 N. Kendall Dr. (Dadeland Mall), Unit #2380, Miami; 786-542-5661.
- CFood Shack at the Lincoln Eatery. 723 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; facebook.com/cfoodshack.
- The Cat's Meow Cafe. 7541 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-901-0436; catsmeowmia.com.
- The Creamery at Red Rooster Overtown. 920 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-640-9880; grovebaygroup.com.
- Fatty Cow Hot Pot Buffet. 10600 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-334-6969; fchp88.com.
- Frankie Nono's. 1222 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-514-1699; frankienono.com.
- The Guest. 2995 NE 163rd St., North Miami; 786-657-2184; theguestmiami.com.
- Kona Poké. 155 SW Third St., Miami; konapokebowls.com.(takeout and delivery only)
- Kush by Spillover. 2911 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-456-5723; kushcoconutgrove.com.
- MKT Kitchen.1831 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-882-2600; mktkitchen.com.
- Perricone's Marketplace & Cafe.1700 SW Third Ave., Miami; 305-374-9449; perricones.com.
- Red Fish by Chef Adrianne. 9610 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-668-8788; redfishmiami.com.
- La Sandwicherie. 142 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 786- 615-2724; lasandwicherie.com.
- Wood Label Bistro. 1573 Sunset Dr., Coral Gables; 786-773-2394; woodlabelbistro.com.
- Yuca 105. 1555 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-577-3500; yuca105.com.
Closings
- 3Dough5
- American Harvest
- Big Easy Wine Bar & Grill
- Bird and Bone
- Gregory's Diner
- Obra Miami
- Punch Bowl Social
- Quality Meats
- Shula's 347
- The Spillover (converted into Kush by Spillover)
- Yuca
Coming Attractions
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Bachour Bakery & Restaurant - Opening in Doral
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
- Bebitos - Jason Odio to open a modern version of a Cuban cafe
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a second location, in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Bulla Gastrobar - Slated to open at the Falls
- Bunnie Cakes - Opening a location in downtown Doral
- Cote - Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse to open in Miami
- Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
- Chick-fil-A - Opening in downtown Miami
- Descarga Brewing Company - Opening in North Miami
- The Doral Yard - Della Heiman's community, food, and drink hub opening in Doral
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- G.L.O.W. - Fro-yo shop that donates all proceeds to charity set to open in Wynwood
- Gramps 2 - Opening 2020
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- Hiyakawa - Wabi Sabi chef to open restaurant in Wynwood
- Icebox Cafe - Opening in Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale Beach
- Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami
- Joia Beach - Upscale alfresco dining and beach club on Watson Island
- Lan Halo Halo Snack Shack - Halo halo coming to Miami
- Leku - Opening at the Rubell Museum
- Little Hen - Breakfast and high tea opening in Midtown Miami
- Los Chinos - Opening in Brickell City Centre
- Lost City Brewing Company - Coming to North Miami
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Mr. & Mrs. Bun - Opening soon
- Mamey - Niven Patel to open an island-style concept.
- Marabú at Brickell City Centre - Opening in early 2020
- Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami
- Marlins Park Beer Garden - The baseball stadium will get a beer garden
- Nathan's Famous - Opening a brick and mortar location in Westchester
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
- Orno - Niven Patel to open woodfired concept
- Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar in spring 2020
- Planta - Opening a second Miami-area location, in Coconut Grove
- Red Rooster - Marcus Samuelsson opening outpost of his Harlem hit
- Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
- South Beach Brewing Company - Opening a taproom
- Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Sweetgreen - Healthy chain opening Miami locations
- True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls in fall 2020
- Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process
