IV Bars in Coral Gables Offers Cocktails Designed to Help Your Hangover

Someone has probably jokingly told the bartender to forget the glass — just put that drink straight into their arm.
There's a new spot in Coral Gables that takes that one step further. The only difference is that a trip to its bar is designed to make you feel refreshed instead of hungover.
Texas-based IV Bars offers intravenous infusions of vitamin "cocktails" that claim to boost energy and immunity and even help make your skin look younger.
Almost all infusions start with a "Myers' cocktail" blend of Vitamin C, B12, B-Complex, and magnesium — named after Dr. John Myers, who infused patients with vitamins to help various ailments. The other cocktails build on that formula. Cocktails cost from $100 to $300 and take 7 to 45 minutes to administer, depending on which infusion you choose.
Andrew Magarino, general manager for IV Bar, says that everyone from athletes wanting to get some pre-game energy to people needing a life after a long weekend of partying stops by. "Everyone comes in here for different reasons. We have almost two dozen different cocktails to assist you in whatever you're trying to achieve."
The "Allure Plus," for example, claims to help brighten skin, give you a mood boost, and helps systemic inflation, Magarino says, adding, "That's a popular one." There's also the "Venus," which claims to help with fertility issues; the "Clarity" to help with brain fog; and the "Metabolizer" to help reduce hunger cravings.
According to Magarino, the most popular infusion is the "Immune Plus," which adds glutathione and zinc to the Myers' cocktail. "Right now, with COVID still working its way through our population, that one is huge," he adds, asserting that he's even had post-COVID people say they got their taste back after the IV cocktails.
If you prefer "shots" to "cocktails." IV Bars has those too. These also come in the form of vitamins or supplements rather than the tequila or whiskey type.
Magarino assures you that the end result is worth it, even if you're squeamish about needles. "I like to refer to this woman who comes in every two weeks. She literally passes out from anxiety about the needle every time, but she returns because she feels the benefits." He says that the staff is there to reassure customers if they are feeling anxious.
Professional nurses or paramedics administer all cocktails. Magarino, who for years worked as a paramedic for fire stations and hospitals, says that working at IV Bars is a welcome relief from the hectic pace of his previous profession. "being here is a breath of fresh air for me and for everyone who works here."
Magarino also says he likes that this is a place of preventative care rather than emergency care. "Coming from healthcare and working in hospitals, I see people taking care of themselves. It's very rewarding."
IV Bars also has extended COVID security measures in place. "When a client comes in, we do a temperature check. We take vitals. And we request people wear masks."
Magarino says that IV Bars will start bringing a bus to events like marathons. (No word if music events and food festivals would also be on the itinerary, but it seems like a good fit.) IV Bars will even make a house call — just in case your Saturday night was too hectic.
IV Bars. 1410 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 786-536-7857; ivbars.com. Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.