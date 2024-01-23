Exclusive: New York’s Felice Restaurant Is Opening in Miami Spring 2024

From pasta made with Chianti wine and Tuscan seafood dishes made with local fish — instead of branzino — expect a welcoming atmosphere and plenty of wine at the new Felice Brickell.

While remaining true to the restaurant’s signature dishes like “Spaghettino Felicetti alla Diavola” and “Short Ribs Peposo,” South Florida will be the inspiration behind each dish they serve. Felice Brickell photo