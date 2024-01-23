Exclusive: New York’s Felice Restaurant Is Opening in Miami Spring 2024

New York City's beloved Tuscan restaurant, Felice, is opening its Miami flagship restaurant, Felice Brickell, in the heart of Miami's financial district this spring.
Located along Brickell Avenue and SE 15th Road, the delicious news comes directly from Felice's founder, Florence-born Jacopo Giustiniani, who spoke exclusively to New Times about every coveted detail one must know before the restaurant's highly anticipated spring 2024 opening.
This includes decadent details about one of Giustiniani's favorite Felice pasta dishes, pappardelle alla Chiantigiana, which is made of a ragu that's marinated for hours in Tuscan wine. (More on this later.)
Founded in 2007 under SA Hospitality Group in New York City's Upper East Side neighborhood, Felice is known for its warm atmosphere, curated Italian wine offerings like Super Tuscans and Chiantis, and, of course, its Tuscan menu.
Although many New York-based restaurants have opened in the Magic City since 2019, what sets Felice apart is its humble approach to fine Tuscan cuisine and its dedication to serving the residents of each community, which is apparent by its decision to open in Brickell.
"We try to be located in as many neighborhoods as we can because I believe you shouldn't have to travel to eat great food — I think great food should be close to you," explains Giustiniani. "This is why I love to be a neighborhood restaurant. I try to be accessible as much as we can."
Sant Ambroeus, opened in the heart of Milan, the capital of Italy.
"I began cooking with my grandfather, Felice, and that is one of the reasons why I decided to call the restaurant Felice," says Giustiniani, who is not a chef but was indeed inspired by one. "It all started in the kitchen in Italy with my grandfather. Whenever we had the opportunity to cook together or learn from him and his pride, we did so. From choosing the ingredients to selecting the produce — I was lucky enough to spend so much time with him."
Felice, which is pronounced "Fel-i-che," also means "happy" in Italian.
I ask Giustiniani, "When you founded Felice back in 2007 in the Upper East Side, did you ever think one day you'd be opening a location in Miami?"
"Not at all," he says with a laugh. "I was 26 and literally just came to New York to spend a year with my uncle, who is the principal of the hospitality group."
The opening of Felice in Brickell will be the first Felice location in Miami as well as the first Miami restaurant for SA Hospitality Group, which operates three signature restaurants — Sant Ambroeus, Felice, and Casa Lever — across New York City, the Hamptons, Aspen, Milan, Palm Beach, and now, Miami.
This is why Giustiniani, who is also a partner at SA Hospitality Group, is a big fan of the Sunshine State. Felice's sister restaurant, Sant Ambreous, became an instant success in Palm Beach when it opened a location there in 2016. Most recently, Felice followed its sister restaurant with the opening of Felice West Palm Beach in 2023.
While remaining true to many of the restaurant's signature dishes fans have grown to love, including its spaghettino felicetti alla diavola and short ribs peposo, South Florida will be the inspiration behind each dish they serve and each ingredient they source.
"We're going to tweak the menu to fit the 21st Century," he explains. "Our chefs are going to consider the ingredients that you can easily find in Florida. Therefore, instead of sourcing branzino from other parts of the ocean, we are going to use local seafood. For example, we may focus less on branzino and possibly focus more on snapper or mahi mahi. This will ensure our dishes are fresh."
He's also especially excited about the use of South Florida's beloved mangos, which he promises will be used in the restaurant's housemade gelato very soon.
However, if fresh seafood or Florida mangos aren't your cup of tea (or glass of Chianti), there's one dish that may catch the attention of your tastebuds.
"I really love the pappardelle alla Chiantigiana," explains Giantiani with enthusiasm. "Chiantigiana is a type of bolognese ragu that is shredded and marinated with red wine from the Chianti region of Tuscany, which is known for its Chianti wine and delicious ragu. When we marinate the meat with the wine, it becomes very tender and very, very tasty."
Alright, we could listen to him talk about this pasta dish all day. "Alla Chiantigiana" means that it is made "the Chianti way," by the way.
Speaking of Chianti, the restaurant is bringing along its impressive Italian wine list that focuses on Chiantis, Brunellos, Super Tuscans, and Sangioveses, all imported from Italy. Plus, in a nod to the 21st Century, Giustiniani is excited about the restaurant's list of organic and natural wines sourced from other regions, as well as new low-alcohol and zero-proof wines.
The restaurant will also have a bar and lounge that will focus primarily on making classic Italian cocktails exceptionally well, such as negronis and Aperol spritzes.
Felice Brickell will be the first Felice to offer a tableside dining experience, adding a touch of personalized service to its lunch, apertivo, and dinner offerings.
With an outdoor patio featuring 20 tables, a modern and bright main dining room, and a mezzanine space with a personal bar for private events, Felice Brickell aims to bring a taste of Tuscany to Miami.
"Our goal is to transport our guests to Tuscany with our hospitality, consistency of the food, and delicious ingredients," says Giustiniani.
Buon appetito, Miami.
Felice Brickell. 1450 Brickell Ave., Miami; felicerestaurants.com. Opening spring 2024.