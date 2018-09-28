 


Ralph Pagano
Ralph Pagano
Courtesy of South Beach Seafood Festival

Iron Fork 2018: Facebook Live With Ralph Pagano and Planta's Ben Goldman

Laine Doss | September 28, 2018 | 11:53am
AA

New Times' Iron Fork is set to take over the Hyatt Regency Miami Thursday, October 4, with an evening of delicious food from favorite local restaurants, as well as two exciting culinary showdowns.

Ben Goldman of Planta South Beach will take on Jorge Ramos of Barley: an American Brasserie in a head-to-head battle. The competition, hosted by celebrity chef Ralph Pagano (Naked Taco), will include a two-round cooking competition for the Iron Fork Skillet of Excellence and bragging rights.

Today, New Times food editor Laine Doss will chat with chef Ben Goldman about his strategies at 3:30 p.m. today, September 28 on Miami New Times' Facebook page.

Then, it's off to Naked Taco to celebrate the start of the weekend with Iron Fork MC Ralph Pagano at Naked Taco. At 4:30 p.m. Pagano will kick off Happy Hour by making one of his restaurant's signature margaritas. Drink in all the fun on Miami New Times' Facebook page.

Iron Fork will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. for general-admission ticketholders and include unlimited bites, tasty libations, and live entertainment.

VIP ticketholders gain entry to the event one hour early, at 6 p.m., and access to a private VIP bar and lounge with complimentary Estrella Damm beer, Voga Italia wine, and Banyan Reserve vodka.

Right now, guests can take advantage of special Foodie Four-Packs of tickets. A four-pack of general-admission tickets cost $100 ($25 per person), and a four-pack of VIP tickets is $240 ($60 each). Individually, tickets cost $40 for general admission and $80 for VIP in advance and $50 and $90, respectively, at the door.

To purchase tickets, visit newtimesironfork.com.

New Times' Iron Fork. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, October 4, at James L. Knight Center and Hyatt Regency Miami, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $40 to $90 via newtimesironfork.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

