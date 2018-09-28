Iron Fork 2018: Facebook Live With Ralph Pagano and Planta's Ben Goldman

New Times' Iron Fork is set to take over the Hyatt Regency Miami Thursday, October 4, with an evening of delicious food from favorite local restaurants, as well as two exciting culinary showdowns.

Ben Goldman of Planta South Beach will take on Jorge Ramos of Barley: an American Brasserie in a head-to-head battle. The competition, hosted by celebrity chef Ralph Pagano (Naked Taco), will include a two-round cooking competition for the Iron Fork Skillet of Excellence and bragging rights.

Today, New Times food editor Laine Doss will chat with chef Ben Goldman about his strategies at 3:30 p.m. today, September 28 on Miami New Times' Facebook page.