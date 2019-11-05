InRamen Serves Noodles, Bibimbap, and Dim Sum in South Miami

Ramen fans in Miami have another reason to rejoice: a new spot for noodle soup is opening up in South Florida. InRamen Asian Street Eatery has announced its grand opening on Wednesday, November 13 at 5829 SW 73rd St. in South Miami.

Headed by chefs Johnny H.K. and Bill and David Jiang, InRamen offers a hybridized take on ramen with a pan-Asian twist.

Purists can take on a regular-old chashu ramen ($16), but the menu offers plenty of other interesting noodle bowls. There's the pan ramen ($17), where the noodles are pan-fried and served with bacon, shrimp, and mixed vegetables. The Asian smoked brisket ramen ($16) features slow-smoked brisket in a beef broth with baby bok choy, cilantro, and egg; while the ramen scampi ($17) places shrimp pan-seared in garlic, butter, and white wine over noodle soup. Vegetarians can go for the mushroom ramen ($15) with an assortment of mushrooms in a shiitake broth.

EXPAND The interior of InRamen, with a mural by Miami artist Ivan Roque. InRamen

The menu doesn't stop there. In the signature bowls section, InRamen includes a spicy crab bowl ($20), an unagi don ($17) with Kabayaki eel served over avocado and seaweed salad; and a variety of Korean bibimbap bowls including short rib ($18), spicy chicken ($15), and sous vide octopus ($18). A full list of craft beer, wine, and sake is also available, as are a variety of dim sum dishes such as Parmesan-crusted gyoza ($10) and fries ($7) covered in yuzu mustard, spicy mayo, eel sauce, bonito flakes, and furikake.

The 2,000 square foot dining space will combine a "neighborhood" aesthetic with a high-tech mobile ordering system that allows guests to order directly from their phones, eliminating the need to split the bill.

Along with exposed brick and hand-painted street art by Miami-based muralist Ivan Roque, the open kitchen is the centerpiece to InRamen's presentation, according to chef Johnny H.K. "We are the first handcrafted ramen eatery in the immediate area where guests can watch noodles being made fresh to order," says the chef.

The team behind the restaurant are childhood friends who dreamed of opening a ramen restaurant together. Johnny H.K.'s resume includes work at New York restaurants such as Balthazar and the Oak Room, while Bill Jiang has worked at Nobu and Sushi Samba, also in New York.

A second location is also in the works for InRamen, which enters the Miami food scene facing competition from other ramen upstarts. Last month, Broward noodle shop Shimuja opened a pop-up in Miami Beach.

InRamen Asian Street Eatery. 5829 SW 73rd St., South Miami; 305-639-8181; inramen.com. Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.