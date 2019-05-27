Honeybee Doughnuts, Bulla Gastrobar Will Up the Falls' Food Game

Honeybee Doughnuts is poised to open a second shop at the Falls Shopping Center.

The first Honeybee Doughnuts opened in South Miami almost exactly three years ago with owner Karen Muirhead, a corporate executive with a dream, decided to finally open a small shop featuring baked good made with buttermilk, honey, and organic butter in many recipes. "That really makes them amazing," she says. "It makes a difference in how things are going to taste. I'm trying to go for the highest-quality ingredients possible."

When the new shop opens on Tuesday, May 28, it will offer doughnuts in flavors like churro, coookies and cream, apple pie, and its signature honeybee - a raised doughnut filled with whipped cream and local honey, garnished with a tiny, edible honey bee.

The shop will also offer mini doughnuts and a doughnut ice cream panini sandwich that features ice cream made from scratch in-shop daily. Ice cream flavors include white chocolate matcha, Tahitian vanilla bean, and rotating flavors. The ice cream is also used in the shop's doughnut shakes in flavors such as guava and cheese and Thai doughnut.

Honeybee Doughnuts

The new Honeybee Doughnuts in the Falls will also serve bubble teas, a milk tea that features chewy tapioca pearls floating in the sweet, sometimes fruity beverage. Honeybee owner Karen Muirhead calls the drink, "light and refreshing and a great addition to our menu."

Honeybee isn't the only new addition to the Falls. The mall, located in Palmetto Bay, is undergoing a renaissance with new and interesting restaurant and beverage concepts opening up at the lush shopping center that features calming water features throughout the footprint.

Shake Shack and Fresh Market have opened at the Falls, along with My Tea Bar, a woman-owned tea concept that offers locally grown teas.

Pummarola, a Neapolitan pizza restaurant that offers wood fired pies, is set to open in the Falls at the end of June. Currently, Pummarola has locations in Coral Gables, Boca Raton, and Midtown Miami.

Bulla Gastrobar is also opening a restaurant in the Falls. The eatery, which features Spanish tapas and interesting cocktails, has grown exponentially since it's flagship restaurant opened in Coral Gables in 2013. Now, there are seven Bulla locations in cities such as Doral, Atlanta, Tampa, Charlotte, Winter Park, and Plano, Texas. Bulla Gastrobar at the Falls is on track to open in the fourth quarter of 2019 — just in time for holiday shopping.

Of course, the Falls is home to one of Miami's most unique restaurants: the American Girl Cafe, where kids can dine with their dolls and enroll in special tea parties, cookie decorating classes, and manners and teatime etiquette classes.

The Falls. 8888 SW 136th St., Palmetto Bay; 305-238-6867; shopthefalls.com.