You Can Now Get Free Dominican Rum at Miami International Airport — Because Miami

Thank Brugal rum for making those layovers and long travels days a little less stressful.
December 20, 2023
The Brugal rum pop-up at Miami International Airport is open through January 3.
The Brugal rum pop-up at Miami International Airport is open through January 3. Courtesy Brugal
Travel during the holidays is stressful, but in Miami, we know how to take the edge off, and it's with rum (of course).

Your Christmas travel woes just got a little more bearable thanks to ultra-premium rum producer Brugal, who is offering free booze and locally made chocolate at Miami International Airport from now until January 3.

The Dominican Republic-based brand has set up a new pop-up experience at Miami International Airport, and let's just say it's a rum aficionado's dream.

"Miami has historically been a vibrant and dynamic market for Brugal," explains Jassil Villanueva Quintana, Brugal's fifth-generation Maestra Ronera. "We selected Miami International Airport as the setting for this immersive activation because of the city's diverse culture, vibrant art scene, and continuous growing tourism that aligns so well with our Dominican roots."

Along the walls of the pop-up include visuals of Brugal's 135-year history, including sugar cane fields in Puerto Plata, diagrams of the rum's processes, and, most notably, of Quintana, the brand's first female rum master and industry's youngest.
click to enlarge The interior space of the Brugal pop-up
A history lesson awaits at Brugal's pop-up at Miami International Airport.
Courtesy Brugal
"I feel it is my duty to uphold the tradition of rum mastery, playing an indispensable role in carrying forward the brand's legacy, ensuring that the quality and innovation that define Brugal remain unparalleled," says Quintana.

In addition to the curated gallery space showcasing portraits and tchotchkes (small decorative items, in case you didn't know) from Brugal's history, those who visit the pop-up can experience a guided tasting of Brugal 1888 rum with an Exquisito Chocolates pairing.

Beyond the guided tasting and chocolate pairing, travelers can also take a breather at the pop-up's cozy lounge area amid their hectic day of travel or between their connecting flights.

And, yes, all of this is free for those who are 21 years of age or older.

As the name implies, Brugal's story traces back to 1888 in the Dominican Republic. Today, the company's primary factory is located in Puerto Plata on the Dominican Republic's northern coast. Miami has recently been a focal market for the brand, hosting events like a bottle art collaboration during Art Basel with artist Alexander Mijares and launching its Colección Visionaria Edición 01 sipping rum at Temple House in August.

"Brugal's 135-year celebration marks not only a rich history but also a promise for the future," Quintana tells New Times. "The legacy continues with an unwavering pursuit of perfection, with more ultra-premium releases anticipated in the coming years. Brugal remains dedicated to sharing the warmth, passion, and joy of its liquid artistry with rum connoisseurs worldwide."

Now, back to the good stuff — what is on the menu at the pop-up? Visitors have plenty of menu options. One route is to order the Brugal 1888 neat and savor its notes spanning toffee, red fruits, vanilla, cocoa, and peach. This combination of flavors and smoothness is a result of its double-aging process, involving ex-bourbon casks and first-fill Oloroso sherry casks. The other option at MIA is to enjoy a rum-forward old-fashioned, which includes Brugal 1888, simple syrup, Angostura bitters, and orange essence. On the chocolate front, Miami-based Exquisito Chocolates is offering dark chocolates and a coffee-flavored chocolate morsel to pair with.

The pop-up, located in Terminal D between gates 37 and 38, is open daily from noon to 9 p.m. For those wanting to take some Brugal 1888 home, bottles are for sale at Duty Free Americas throughout the airport.

As for what's ahead for Brugal in '24 and beyond, count on some new releases in the coming months.

Brugal Rum Pop-Up. Noon to 9 p.m. daily, at Miami International Airport, Terminal D (between Gates 37 and 38), 2100 NW 42nd Ave., Miami; brugal-rum.com.
