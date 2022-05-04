Mother's Day Miami Brunch Guide 2022

click to enlarge Jaffa Hallandale's dining room Photo courtesy of Jaffa Hallandale

Jaffa 701 N. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach

954-391-9430

jaffamiami.com

click to enlarge Dishes at Jaguar Photo courtesy of Jaguar Restaurant

Jaguar Restaurant 3067 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove

305-444-0216

jaguarrestaurant.com

click to enlarge Juvia's rooftop setting Photo courtesy of Juvia

Juvia 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

305-763-8272

juviamiami.com

click to enlarge Brunch at Mehzcla at the Balfour Hotel Photo courtesy of Mehzcla at the Balfour Hotel

Mehzcla at the Balfour Hotel 350 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-538-1055

mehzclasouthbeach.com

click to enlarge Mila Miami's dining room Photo courtesy of Mila Miami

Mila Miami 1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach

786-706-0744

milarestaurant.com

click to enlarge Novecento's ample spread Photo courtesy of Suviche Hospitality

Novecento Various locations

novecento.com

click to enlarge Pubbelly's crispy lox Photo courtesy of Pubbelly Sushi

Pubbelly Sushi Various locations

pubbellyglobal.com

click to enlarge Scarpetta's dining room Photo courtesy of Scarpetta

Scarpetta by Scott Conant 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-674-4660

fontainebleau.com

click to enlarge Dishes and drinks at Toro Toro Photo courtesy of Toro Toro

Toro Toro 100 Chopin Plz., Miami.

305-372-4710

torotoromiami.com

click to enlarge A pretty plate at Tur Kitchen Photo courtesy of Tur Kitchen

Tur Kitchen 259 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables

786- 483-8014

turkitchen.com

Have you made a plan for Mother’s Day yet? Treating Mom to a special brunch this Sunday is a great way to show her some love and gratitude. She won't have to think about anything but all the great times you've spent together, while you both enjoy delectable food and drink.Read on for the most enticing Mother's Day brunch options in Miami. All brunches are offered on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8. Reservations are suggested and prices do not reflect tax and gratuities.Jaffa will commemorate Mother's Day with an inaugural Sunday brunch experience. The Israelian-inspired buffet by Chef Yaniv Cohen will include classic shakshuka, hummus, and Israeli salad, along with green falafel, cauliflower tabbouleh, smoked salmon flatbread, and classic beef arais. For dessert, guests will be able to choose between challah French toast, baklava platters, chocolate coconut cake, and cookies. A bottomless option of mimosas featuring exotic fruits and spiced sangria will be available for an additional $45. The brunch buffet has an 11:30 a.m. and a 1:30 p.m. seating and costs $55 for adults and $29 for children under 12.In Coconut Grove, Jaguar will feature house favorites for Mother's Day brunch, a feast of Latin-American specialties like chilaquiles with two eggs and tortilla casserole with cheese and cream ($14), huevos rancheros ($14), and arroz con mariscos ($32). Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.Juvia will offer a special prix fixe brunch menu on Mother's Day. For appetizers, guests can choose from options like vegan truffle avocado toast or rock shrimp tiradito, followed by an entree of grilled tenderloin, French toast with summer truffles, or seafood pasta. Juvia will serve an ice cream Sundae for dessert. Bottomless bellinis, mimosas, prosecco or margaritas can be added on for $50. Live entertainment will include a singer, saxophonist, and resident DJ David Rondon. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. and costs $90 for adults and $45 for children 10 years and younger.This Mother’s Day at Mehzcla, food stations and displays of Latin-fusion cuisine will include a raw bar and dishes like ropa vieja, arroz morro, sweet plantains, and Cuban bread. A taco shack will feature an array of tacos and toppings. Bottomless mimosas and sangria will be offered for $35. There will be live music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brunch is served from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $85 for adults and $35 for children.Mila will host a special brunch of Mediterranean and Japanese flavors for Mother's Day. Standout dishes will include a four-ounce center-cut skirt steak with hearts of palm, soba noodle salad, and egg in a jar served with sourdough toast. To finish the meal, guests can order a shareable chocolate sphere filled with tasty treats. Brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and costs $75 per person.This Argentinean eatery's outposts in Brickell, Aventura and Doral will serve items like bacon pancakes ($15), chorizo egg scramble with avocado (14), and an egg white omelet with charred broccolini and homemade tzatziki ($14). There are also varied cuts of meats like flap steak ($24) and top sirloin ($26). The standout dessert is the French toast Argentino, made with brioche bread, condensed milk, dulce de leche sauce, and whipped cream ($14). Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.For Mother’s Day, Pubbelly Sushi's locations throughout Miami will host two special prix fixe menus. The $80 option serves two guests with three brunch dishes and two sushi rolls, while the $115 menu is designed for four people with five brunch dishes and three rolls. Brunch dish options include crispy lox, Korean chicken and waffles, French toast sticks, and matcha pancakes, along with maki choices of crispy salmon roll and yellowtail roll. Brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.Scarpetta will feature a four-course menu on for Mother's Day. Start with antipasti options such as tuna tartare, burrata, or insalata verde; before choosing between dishes such as spaghetti or duck and foie gras ravioli. Secondi piatti include branzino, braised short ribs, or chicken. End the meal with a sweet treat of strawberry guava panna cotta, mascarpone espresso fondente, or Valrhona chocolate terrina. Brunch is served from 3 to 9 p.m. and costs $85 per adult and $42.50 per child under 12.Mother’s Day at Toro Toro will feature action stations for the whole family including a salad bar; a traditional breakfast station with favorites like omelets, waffles and assorted fruit; and a cevicheria bar, along with savory rodízios and seafood stations. Guests will also enjoy a wide selection of freshly baked cakes, treats, and a chocolate fountain from the special dessert bar. Bottomless mimosas and bloody marys will also be on offer for $20 per person. Brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and costs $80 per adult and $39 per child under 12.Chef Christian Chirino has crafted a special three-course Mother’s Day menu featuring a new selection of spring/summer items such as salmon crudo, burrata elixir, and manti to start; followed by hearty mains including lamb chops, prime tenderloin filet with broccolini puree, and a dish of farro with wheat berries, mushrooms, and chili flakes. Smoked Napoleon and pâte à choux are dessert options. Brunch is served from noon to 4 p.m. and the prix-fixe menu costs $115 per person.