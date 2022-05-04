Mother's Day Miami Brunch Guide 2022

Read on for the most enticing Mother's Day brunch options in Miami. All brunches are offered on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8. Reservations are suggested and prices do not reflect tax and gratuities.
Jaffa701 N. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach
954-391-9430
jaffamiami.comJaffa will commemorate Mother's Day with an inaugural Sunday brunch experience. The Israelian-inspired buffet by Chef Yaniv Cohen will include classic shakshuka, hummus, and Israeli salad, along with green falafel, cauliflower tabbouleh, smoked salmon flatbread, and classic beef arais. For dessert, guests will be able to choose between challah French toast, baklava platters, chocolate coconut cake, and cookies. A bottomless option of mimosas featuring exotic fruits and spiced sangria will be available for an additional $45. The brunch buffet has an 11:30 a.m. and a 1:30 p.m. seating and costs $55 for adults and $29 for children under 12.
Jaguar Restaurant3067 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove
305-444-0216
jaguarrestaurant.comIn Coconut Grove, Jaguar will feature house favorites for Mother's Day brunch, a feast of Latin-American specialties like chilaquiles with two eggs and tortilla casserole with cheese and cream ($14), huevos rancheros ($14), and arroz con mariscos ($32). Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Juvia1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
305-763-8272
juviamiami.com Juvia will offer a special prix fixe brunch menu on Mother's Day. For appetizers, guests can choose from options like vegan truffle avocado toast or rock shrimp tiradito, followed by an entree of grilled tenderloin, French toast with summer truffles, or seafood pasta. Juvia will serve an ice cream Sundae for dessert. Bottomless bellinis, mimosas, prosecco or margaritas can be added on for $50. Live entertainment will include a singer, saxophonist, and resident DJ David Rondon. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. and costs $90 for adults and $45 for children 10 years and younger.
Mehzcla at the Balfour Hotel350 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-538-1055
mehzclasouthbeach.comThis Mother’s Day at Mehzcla, food stations and displays of Latin-fusion cuisine will include a raw bar and dishes like ropa vieja, arroz morro, sweet plantains, and Cuban bread. A taco shack will feature an array of tacos and toppings. Bottomless mimosas and sangria will be offered for $35. There will be live music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brunch is served from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $85 for adults and $35 for children.
Mila Miami1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach
786-706-0744
milarestaurant.comMila will host a special brunch of Mediterranean and Japanese flavors for Mother's Day. Standout dishes will include a four-ounce center-cut skirt steak with hearts of palm, soba noodle salad, and egg in a jar served with sourdough toast. To finish the meal, guests can order a shareable chocolate sphere filled with tasty treats. Brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and costs $75 per person.
NovecentoVarious locations
novecento.comThis Argentinean eatery's outposts in Brickell, Aventura and Doral will serve items like bacon pancakes ($15), chorizo egg scramble with avocado (14), and an egg white omelet with charred broccolini and homemade tzatziki ($14). There are also varied cuts of meats like flap steak ($24) and top sirloin ($26). The standout dessert is the French toast Argentino, made with brioche bread, condensed milk, dulce de leche sauce, and whipped cream ($14). Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pubbelly SushiVarious locations
pubbellyglobal.comFor Mother’s Day, Pubbelly Sushi's locations throughout Miami will host two special prix fixe menus. The $80 option serves two guests with three brunch dishes and two sushi rolls, while the $115 menu is designed for four people with five brunch dishes and three rolls. Brunch dish options include crispy lox, Korean chicken and waffles, French toast sticks, and matcha pancakes, along with maki choices of crispy salmon roll and yellowtail roll. Brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Scarpetta by Scott Conant4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-674-4660
fontainebleau.comScarpetta will feature a four-course menu on for Mother's Day. Start with antipasti options such as tuna tartare, burrata, or insalata verde; before choosing between dishes such as spaghetti or duck and foie gras ravioli. Secondi piatti include branzino, braised short ribs, or chicken. End the meal with a sweet treat of strawberry guava panna cotta, mascarpone espresso fondente, or Valrhona chocolate terrina. Brunch is served from 3 to 9 p.m. and costs $85 per adult and $42.50 per child under 12.
Toro Toro100 Chopin Plz., Miami.
305-372-4710
torotoromiami.comMother’s Day at Toro Toro will feature action stations for the whole family including a salad bar; a traditional breakfast station with favorites like omelets, waffles and assorted fruit; and a cevicheria bar, along with savory rodízios and seafood stations. Guests will also enjoy a wide selection of freshly baked cakes, treats, and a chocolate fountain from the special dessert bar. Bottomless mimosas and bloody marys will also be on offer for $20 per person. Brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and costs $80 per adult and $39 per child under 12.
Tur Kitchen259 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
786- 483-8014
turkitchen.comChef Christian Chirino has crafted a special three-course Mother’s Day menu featuring a new selection of spring/summer items such as salmon crudo, burrata elixir, and manti to start; followed by hearty mains including lamb chops, prime tenderloin filet with broccolini puree, and a dish of farro with wheat berries, mushrooms, and chili flakes. Smoked Napoleon and pâte à choux are dessert options. Brunch is served from noon to 4 p.m. and the prix-fixe menu costs $115 per person.