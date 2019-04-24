 


    Herban Planet
4
Gui Jaroschy
Gui Jaroschy
SBE

Gui Jaroschy to Spearhead Beverage Operations at SBE's Disruptive Group

Laine Doss | April 24, 2019 | 9:16am
AA

Gui Jaroschy is taking his extensive bartending and hospitality management skills to SBE with his new position as corporate beverage director of the lifestyle hospitality company's Disruptive Group.

In his new position, Jaroschy will oversee beverage programs across more than 175 SBE properties globally. The bar professional will first be tasked with overseeing the beverage programs at SBE's Miami and Bahamas properties before tackling the world. Says Jaroschy, "I'm excited about creating a great bar culture at SBE."

The most exciting challenge awaiting the hospitality professional is to train a team of professionals who have a passion for cocktails. "I've been given the chance to improve the bars through both cocktails and people development," Jaroschy says. "Recipes are one thing, but I want to attract great people and create a culture of learning. We're only as strong as our team."

Miami hotels currently under the SBE umbrella include SLS South Beach, SLS Brickell, SLS Lux Brickell, the Delano, Hyde Midtown, the Mondrian, and the Shore Club. Jaroschy will oversee the beverage programs at all of the restaurants and bars with the exception of Bar Centro at the SLS South Beach, which is part of José Andrés' Think Food Group. Jaroschy will also be tasked with working on Saam at the SLS Brickell and a revamp of the SLS Lux Brickell's S Bar.

After Miami and the Bahamas, Jaroschy will focus on the other properties in the SBE portfolio, which continues to grow. By the end of 2019, the company will operate 29 hotels and over 180 restaurants, clubs, and entertainment including well-known names like Katsuya, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia, Diez y Seis, Hyde Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege.

The bartender's strategy is to design beverage programs at specific hotels using the influences of the city they're located in while tailoring the cocktail menus at signature restaurants to its specific food and atmosphere. "I really like to use Miami as inspiration for the drinks at the S Bar.  For Katsuya, however, I would want those drinks designed to live in Katsuya."

This is sort of a homecoming of sorts for Jaroschy, who started his Miami career as a bartender at the Delano's Rose Bar in 2010. Less than a decade later, he will now oversee its cocktail menu.

The bartender made a name for himself at Broken Shaker, where he was named New Times’ Bartender of the Year in 2016 and StarChefs Rising Star Mixologist in 2016. Recently, Jaroschy was in charge of food and beverage operations at the Generator Miami Beach.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

