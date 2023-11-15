Mexico City's Grupo Mandolina Welcomes Giorgina to Wynwood

A new Italian restaurant hailing from Mexico City will make its way to Miami next week.
Giorgina is the work of Grupo Mandolina, who will deliver a stateside outpost of its Mexico City establishment, Mandolina, to Wynwood. The restaurant is set to open on Tuesday, November 21.
A popular dining destination since its opening in 2020, Mandolina — and its new sister establishment — aim to take diners on a sensory journey to the shores of Italy's Amalfi Coast. In Wynwood, that means a roaming, open-air space with a citrus-toned color palette and foliage-covered ceiling displaying more than 5,000 lemons on vines.
The menu, under the helm of executive chef Hector Caspio and chef consultant Federico Tischler, uses coastal Italian classics, with a few contemporary twists, as inspiration.
Dishes begin with crudo options and appetizers like grilled octopus served over cannellini beans and continue with pasta like the eponymous "Pasta Giorgina" spaghettini in a fresh lemon sauce. Entrées range from whole-roasted orata (Mediterranean bream) topped with garlic confit to veal scallopini served over basmati rice on custom china plates by Adriana Castro.
Signature salads, pizzettes, and house-made desserts round out the menu, but guests can also expect to find dedicated brunch items served on Saturday and Sunday that spotlight coffees and pastries alongside breakfast-only staples like a croissant egg Benedict over pastrami and chilaquiles.
Giorgina. 2700 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-542-5185; giorginamiami.com. Monday through Sunday 5 to 11 p.m., and brunch service Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.