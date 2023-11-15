 Grupo Mandolina Welcomes Giorgina to Miami | Miami New Times
Mexico City's Grupo Mandolina Welcomes Giorgina to Wynwood

Giorgina in Wynwood is designed as the sister establishment to Mexico City-based Mandolina.
November 15, 2023
Giorgina by Grupo Mandolina.
Giorgina by Grupo Mandolina. Photo by World Red Eye
A new Italian restaurant hailing from Mexico City will make its way to Miami next week.

Giorgina is the work of Grupo Mandolina, who will deliver a stateside outpost of its Mexico City establishment, Mandolina, to Wynwood. The restaurant is set to open on Tuesday, November 21.

A popular dining destination since its opening in 2020, Mandolina — and its new sister establishment — aim to take diners on a sensory journey to the shores of Italy's Amalfi Coast. In Wynwood, that means a roaming, open-air space with a citrus-toned color palette and foliage-covered ceiling displaying more than 5,000 lemons on vines.

The menu, under the helm of executive chef Hector Caspio and chef consultant Federico Tischler, uses coastal Italian classics, with a few contemporary twists, as inspiration.

Dishes begin with crudo options and appetizers like grilled octopus served over cannellini beans and continue with pasta like the eponymous "Pasta Giorgina" spaghettini in a fresh lemon sauce. Entrées range from whole-roasted orata (Mediterranean bream) topped with garlic confit to veal scallopini served over basmati rice on custom china plates by Adriana Castro.

Signature salads, pizzettes, and house-made desserts round out the menu, but guests can also expect to find dedicated brunch items served on Saturday and Sunday that spotlight coffees and pastries alongside breakfast-only staples like a croissant egg Benedict over pastrami and chilaquiles.

Giorgina. 2700 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-542-5185; giorginamiami.com. Monday through Sunday 5 to 11 p.m., and brunch service Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based contributor who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She began covering food and beverage news as the entertainment editor and reporter for the Colorado Daily. Her work has also appeared in the New York Times, the New York Post, New York Moves, and her hometown newspaper, Darien Times, among others.
