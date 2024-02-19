 Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails Opens on Biscayne Bay in Miami | Miami New Times
Waterfront Restaurant Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails Opens on Biscayne Bay in Edgewater

Fresh seafood, tropical cocktails, and waterfront views of Biscayne Bay are what you can expect at Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails.
February 19, 2024
Fresh oysters from the raw bar at Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails in Omni, Miami, overlooking Biscayne Bay
Fresh oysters from the raw bar at Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails in Omni, Miami, overlooking Biscayne Bay Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay photo
Looking to enjoy a refreshing, citrusy cocktail paired with fresh seafood while gazing out at Miami's iconic skyline in Edgewater? Look no further than Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay's newest addition, Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails.

Under the purview of executive chef Craig Tooker and executive sous chef Yatóne Still, Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails joins Miami's culinary scene with coastal cuisine, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and organic, locally sourced ingredients. While many seafood restaurants source fish from other parts of the country, those looking for local catch have found their match.

Tooker was previously the executive chef of both the Ritz-Carlton in Sunny Isles and of the former Seawell Fish N' Oyster in Miami Beach, which New Times had listed as a seasonal favorite in 2021.

Following the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation last year, Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay announced a slew of new elevated amenities, including Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails, as well as its first-floor eatery, M Club.
click to enlarge Condominium buildings along the water and a boat marina
Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay's new restaurant, Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails, opens with fresh seafood, craft cocktails, and waterfront views.
Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay photo
Honing in on a passion for organic, sustainable, and exotic produce found in Florida, Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails aims to harmonize seasonal menu choices with handcrafted cocktails where downtown Miami meets Edgewater.

Tooker works with local farms to source fresh ingredients for his coastal-inspired cuisine. Since all of the seafood is sourced from Florida waters, you know your meals have never traveled far to get to you.

Highlights include the swordfish crudo made with roasted peanuts, red onion, burnt orange, cilantro, and truffle ponzu, as well as a beet-cured salmon made with horseradish cream, green apple, radish, micro arugula, and basil oil. Other dishes include a whole pompano fish served with parsnip puree, relish, PEI mussel mousseline, caramelized onions, shallots, and chive butter. Sides range from crisp fries and grilled asparagus to cannelloni beans with chorizo and black lentils.
click to enlarge A fish dish served on a white plate
A seasonal fish, this time corvina, served with asparagus and potato purée
Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay photo
For lunch, the restaurant offers an array of flatbreads and salads alongside a selection of raw, cured, or chilled options like tuna poke tacos made with pineapple and habanero relish, key lime cream, and crisp corn tortillas. For breakfast, check out their egg specialties like a smoked salmon omelet or pork belly Benedict. For those looking for a sweet breakfast, indulge in something like the tres leches French toast.

"I'm excited to bring a unique culinary experience to Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails," says Tooker. "My vision was to create a menu that not only appeals to our guests but also becomes a destination for locals seeking exceptional dining. It's my commitment to elevate our restaurant to a standard of excellence that Miami can be proud of."

The restaurant's bar offers a lineup of locally crafted brews like La Rubia blonde ale and La Playita pilsner alongside a selection of house wines and signature craft cocktails. These craft cocktails include the "El Bandito," made with tequila, mezcal, chile liqueur, and Pama liquor, as well as the "Old Cuban," made with rum, lime, mint, demerara sugar, bitters, and prosecco.

Priding itself on high-quality tequilas, aged whiskeys, and spirits, Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails also serves an award-winning 1792 Kentucky straight bourbon barrel through Marriott's Gold Standard Barrel Allocation bourbon program.
click to enlarge A blue and beige dining room with tables and chairs
The interior dining room of Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails in Omni near Edgewater
Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay photo
Located on the ground floor of the hotel alongside the bay, the space features a bright interior with blue and beige tones, waterfront views, patio seating, and special monthly events.

"We are ecstatic to unveil Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails as a distinctive addition to Miami's culinary scene for your next special occasion," adds Julissa Kepner, general manager of Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay. "With chef Craig Tooker leading our culinary team, guests can expect a delightful and immersive dining experience that celebrates the richness of our local ingredients with the incredible backdrop of our beautiful Biscayne Bay."

Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails. 1633 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami; 305-536-6410; goldcoastkitchenandcocktails.com. Sunday through Thursday 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
