Waterfront Restaurant Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails Opens on Biscayne Bay in Edgewater

Looking to enjoy a refreshing, citrusy cocktail paired with fresh seafood while gazing out at Miami's iconic skyline in Edgewater? Look no further than Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay's newest addition, Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails.
Under the purview of executive chef Craig Tooker and executive sous chef Yatóne Still, Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails joins Miami's culinary scene with coastal cuisine, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and organic, locally sourced ingredients. While many seafood restaurants source fish from other parts of the country, those looking for local catch have found their match.
Tooker was previously the executive chef of both the Ritz-Carlton in Sunny Isles and of the former Seawell Fish N' Oyster in Miami Beach, which New Times had listed as a seasonal favorite in 2021.
Following the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation last year, Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay announced a slew of new elevated amenities, including Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails, as well as its first-floor eatery, M Club.
Tooker works with local farms to source fresh ingredients for his coastal-inspired cuisine. Since all of the seafood is sourced from Florida waters, you know your meals have never traveled far to get to you.
Highlights include the swordfish crudo made with roasted peanuts, red onion, burnt orange, cilantro, and truffle ponzu, as well as a beet-cured salmon made with horseradish cream, green apple, radish, micro arugula, and basil oil. Other dishes include a whole pompano fish served with parsnip puree, relish, PEI mussel mousseline, caramelized onions, shallots, and chive butter. Sides range from crisp fries and grilled asparagus to cannelloni beans with chorizo and black lentils.
"I'm excited to bring a unique culinary experience to Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails," says Tooker. "My vision was to create a menu that not only appeals to our guests but also becomes a destination for locals seeking exceptional dining. It's my commitment to elevate our restaurant to a standard of excellence that Miami can be proud of."
The restaurant's bar offers a lineup of locally crafted brews like La Rubia blonde ale and La Playita pilsner alongside a selection of house wines and signature craft cocktails. These craft cocktails include the "El Bandito," made with tequila, mezcal, chile liqueur, and Pama liquor, as well as the "Old Cuban," made with rum, lime, mint, demerara sugar, bitters, and prosecco.
Priding itself on high-quality tequilas, aged whiskeys, and spirits, Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails also serves an award-winning 1792 Kentucky straight bourbon barrel through Marriott's Gold Standard Barrel Allocation bourbon program.
"We are ecstatic to unveil Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails as a distinctive addition to Miami's culinary scene for your next special occasion," adds Julissa Kepner, general manager of Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay. "With chef Craig Tooker leading our culinary team, guests can expect a delightful and immersive dining experience that celebrates the richness of our local ingredients with the incredible backdrop of our beautiful Biscayne Bay."
Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails. 1633 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami; 305-536-6410; goldcoastkitchenandcocktails.com. Sunday through Thursday 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.