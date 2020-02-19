Ghee's Niven Patel to Open Wood-Fired Orno and Island-Style Mamey in Coral Gables

James Beard Award-nominated chef Niven Patel is set to open two restaurants, including Orno early this summer in Coral Gables' upcoming Thesis Hotel, part of the sprawling mixed-use development Paseo de la Riviera under construction on South Dixie Highway.

Pablo Zitzmann, former chef of South Miami's shuttered No Name Chinese, will be the executive chef. The restaurants have been in development for nearly a year, and Patel and Zitzmann have recently begun testing recipes in a newly installed wood-burning oven on Patel's Homestead spread.

The menus for Orno are still fluid but will, of course, orbit around the ever changing array of produce coming out of Patel's farms as well as large format proteins.

"At the moment we have beautiful carrots and Romano beans, and Homestead is producing some amazing corn," Patel said. "The menu will be like those in the rest of our restaurants, when you read them they're very simple but when you eat the dishes there's a lot of layers and complexity."

Lunch service will begin early — around 10:30 a.m.— and include a number of breakfast-inspired egg dishes alongside sandwiches and salads while dinner in the open kitchen eatery will focus on modern American cuisine with Patel's touches including pizzas, pastas and a panoply of dishes from the oven. Don't expect Indian food, but don't be surprised to see Patel and Zitzmann to deploy some of the same flavor profiles that has made both Ghee locations such a success.

"It's about adding acidity, spiciness, and sweetness all in a dish that's very approachable and very well balanced," Patel said.

The other restaurant in the hotel will also be overseen by Patel's company, Aya Hospitality. Zitzman will lead the team at Mamey. The island-minded eatery, which will feature a Bar Lab developed cocktail program, will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Meanwhile, work is also moving along on the permanent location for Erba, Niven and Tim Piazza's Downtown Dadeland pasta-focused eatery that remains open in pop-up form in the space once occupied by Michael Schwartz's Genuine Pizza. Upon moving into the permanent space, the restaurant's size will more than double, from 45 to 110 seats, and be more comfortable for fresh pasta production and a large kitchen team.

All told Patel, who runs Aya Hospitality with wife Shivani, will have more than 100 employees across all of their restaurants. The milestone comes after the pair opened the first Ghee in 2017 and became an instant hit thanks to precise execution and an ever-changing menu supplied by their Homestead farm. Following the opening of the three new restaurants Patel said he'll be slowing down and focusing on helping his team "kick ass every day and create environments where they can succeed."

Orno. 1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; 305-667-5611; thesishotelmiami.com.