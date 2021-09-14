Support Us

GetReef Night Market Pops Up in Brickell

September 14, 2021 9:00AM

Reef Kitchens will host its first pop-up night market in Miami starting this week.
Reef Kitchens will host its first pop-up night market in Miami starting this week.
Miami-based Reef Kitchens is launching Miami’s first pop-up food bazaar this week in Brickell.

Starting today, Tuesday, September 14, Reef Kitchens will host its first getReef Night Market in the heart of Miami's Brickell neighborhood. Several of Reef's most popular brands will pop up as part of an experiential outdoor food bazaar at 626 S. Miami Ave. The lush, lantern-lit space has been designed to offer guests a chance to order street-style fare directly from Reef's delivery platform.

According to Reef chief creative officer Alan Philips, it's a small taste of what Reef can deliver straight to your door in 30 minutes or less.

"We wanted to create a unique immersive experience to showcase the incredible brands available for delivery on the Reef platform, normally accessed digitally. We love doing pop-ups and hope it is the first of many night markets," Philips tells New Times.

"But we haven’t formalized any plans for a repeat event," he adds. "All the more reason to stop by this one."

Reef has made a name for itself by transforming traditional urban spaces into mobile hubs that allow for fast, easy food delivery. The market takes the mission a step further, transforming an unused alleyway and adjoining parking lot into a neighborhood gathering space for dining and entertainment.
Participating Miami food options include chef Timon Balloo’s Balloo Wallah Indian Street Food, Michael Schwartz's Genuine Burger, Nicole Votano's Alla Vodka Shop, Truffalo Wing Shop, and Einstein Bros. Bagels.

The bazaar includes a garden-themed outdoor dining area, as well as a full liquor bar serving cocktails, beer, and wine. The market will open at 11 a.m. daily and close at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, through September 26. There's no entry fee, but customers can reserve a ticket to guarantee a spot.

With an ecosystem of approximately 5,000 locations and a team of more than 18,000 employees, Reef is one of the largest operators of parking real estate and delivery restaurants in North America.

"The night-market experience will bring Brickell residents a curated selection of the best of Miami," says Philips. "Whether it’s dine-in, pickup, or fast delivery, our goal is to make the place you live the place you love to be, and a food hall-style pop-up featuring some of our favorite concepts does just that."

GetReef Night Market. 626 S. Miami Ave., Miami; September 14-26. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is free but spots can be reserved via eventbrite.com.
Casa Nostra

