What Does Generator's Purchase of Freehand Mean for Broken Shaker's Future?

Generator, the London-based upscale hostel chain, has announced it has purchased all four Freehand hotel locations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami Beach. The purchase includes all of its food and beverages operations — namely, the beloved and lauded Broken Shaker and 27 Restaurant & Bar.

The $400 million transaction was led by the London-based firm Queensgate Investments, which owns Generator. This acquisition means the two leaders in upscale hostels have now merged together, with Generator operating a total of 18 properties. Currently, Generator owns properties in Dublin, London, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Berlin, Venice, Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Rome, Madrid, and Miami Beach. A Washington DC location is in the works. The Generator Miami Beach resides only blocks from the Freehand Miami Beach location.

The big questions, of course, is what will happen to Broken Shaker?

According to a press release, there are no plans for immediate changes or rebranding of the Freehand or Broken Shaker. "With Freehand’s strong brand identity and overwhelmingly positive reputation in the U.S., the addition of their hotels to the Generator portfolio is a natural fit for us. Not only is this acquisition of great strategic importance to our Company, it will also allow both brands to reach new audiences and serve guests in new and unique ways,” said Alastair Thomann, chief executive officer of Generator in a statement.

As of now, the two properties will work in tandem with no plans to change menus, rooms, or decor. The plan is also to keep all personnel at the Freehand and Broken Shaker. No word yet whether Zvi and Orta will remain on in a consulting fashion. Both Bar Lab partners are on their way to Europe, according to a rep for Generator.

Broken Shaker began its life as a little pop-up bar by Bar Lab partners, Elad Zvi and Gabe Orta. The little bar quickly grew a reputation as the place to go for innovative cocktails with celebrity chefs like Anthony Bourdain giving it almost immediate street cred. Broken Shaker has gone on to win several awards including the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards for Best American Hotel Bar in 2015 & 2018. It's been ranked one of the World's 50 Best Bars in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017; and was two-time semifinalist for a James Beard award.

Zvi and Orta recently sold their interests in the Anderson and plan to open Margot Natural Wine & Aperitivo Bar in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Freehand Miami. 2727 Indian Creek Dr.,Miami Beach; 305-531-2727; freehandhotels.com/miami.