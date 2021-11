Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana to Bring New Haven Slices to South Florida

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us Keep New Times Free. Support Us





A famous New England pizzeria is making a move into South Florida.Earlier this month, Naples Florida Weekly reported that Trinity Commercial Group (TCG) is working with Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana to bring the Connecticut-based pizzeria to multiple cities in Southeast Florida.Representatives for TCG did not respond to' request for comment, but a spokesperson for Frank Pepe Pizzeria confirmed that the company will be opening a restaurant in Plantation, followed by a second Palm Beach County site in Delray Beach. The Frank Pepe website's jobs page currently lists Plantation as a location.In 1925, founder Frank Pepe opened his eponymous pizza shop in New Haven. Today, the original location, known locally as "The Spot" continues to be among the region's top-ranked pizzerias, which are known for creating the area's signature coal-fired, charred-crust "apizzas." Chief among them: Pepe's famed white clam pie, which marries five simple ingredients: freshly shucked littleneck clams, grated Pecorino-Romano cheese, garlic, olive oil, and oregano.Today, family-owned Pepe operates 12 locations across the Northeast, including outlets in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island. The company is also planning a new location in Alexandria, Virginia , as it expands its footprint into the Washington, D.C. area.With its first Florida restaurants in the planning stages, Pepe will soon be in good company. New York-based Joe's Pizza is also expanding south to Miami. Once open, both will join another iconic Connecticut pizzeria, Stamford-born Colony Grill , which recently announced plans for expansion into the Sunshine State with its first St. Petersburg restaurant set to open later this month.