Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana to Bring New Haven Slices to South Florida

November 16, 2021 9:00AM

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is coming to South Florida.
Photo by Nicole Danna
A famous New England pizzeria is making a move into South Florida.

Earlier this month, Naples Florida Weekly reported that Trinity Commercial Group (TCG) is working with Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana to bring the Connecticut-based pizzeria to multiple cities in Southeast Florida.

Representatives for TCG did not respond to New Times' request for comment, but a spokesperson for Frank Pepe Pizzeria confirmed that the company will be opening a restaurant in Plantation, followed by a second Palm Beach County site in Delray Beach. The Frank Pepe website's jobs page currently lists Plantation as a location.

In 1925, founder Frank Pepe opened his eponymous pizza shop in New Haven. Today, the original location, known locally as "The Spot" continues to be among the region's top-ranked pizzerias, which are known for creating the area's signature coal-fired, charred-crust "apizzas."

Chief among them: Pepe's famed white clam pie, which marries five simple ingredients: freshly shucked littleneck clams, grated Pecorino-Romano cheese, garlic, olive oil, and oregano.

Today, family-owned Pepe operates 12 locations across the Northeast, including outlets in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island. The company is also planning a new location in Alexandria, Virginia, as it expands its footprint into the Washington, D.C. area.

With its first Florida restaurants in the planning stages, Pepe will soon be in good company. New York-based Joe's Pizza is also expanding south to Miami. Once open, both will join another iconic Connecticut pizzeria, Stamford-born Colony Grill, which recently announced plans for expansion into the Sunshine State with its first St. Petersburg restaurant set to open later this month.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
