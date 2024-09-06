Fort Lauderdale's Famed Hot Dog Spot For Sale After 45 years

Just days after New Times reported about the closing of Fort Lauderdale landmark Historic Downtowner, another legendary Fort Lauderdale spot has announced it will also close.
After 45 years along East Sunrise Boulevard, Hot Dog Heaven has been put up for sale by its owner, Barry Star, who also announced his retirement.
Star opened the hot dog shop in 1979, serving Chicago-style hot dogs made with Vienna Beef, and has been doing so ever since — a remarkable feat in a town that's always evolving. He has owned both the property and the building.
This week, he placed the business for sale for $375,000 and the property up for sale for $1 million. While locals are sure to be saddened by the news, he tells New Times that after years of serving its famed pure beef Vienna hot dog, he looks forward to enjoying his life in retirement.
The decision comes after Star had already cut back on his working hours from six days a week to only four. He tells New Times that after losing a close friend, Star's friend group asked to spend more time with him, and he listened. Now, he is focused on passing down the restaurant to someone who will value it while he can enjoy a simple and relaxing life after 45 years of hard work.
Therefore, there is a chance someone will buy the restaurant and continue its legacy. On the contrary, there is also the possibility that someone or some entity may purchase the land and the property to do something entirely different.
There is no imminent closing date, and Star confirms the restaurant will remain open for now.
Hot Dog Heaven. 101 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-523-7100; hotdogheavenfl.com.