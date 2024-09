Fort Lauderdale's Famed Hot Dog Spot For Sale After 45 years

click to enlarge Two Chicago-style hot dogs from the legendary Hot Dog Heaven in Fort Lauderdale Photo by Dibbie Jane @DibbieJane

Just days after New Times reported about the closing of Fort Lauderdale landmark Historic Downtowner , another legendary Fort Lauderdale spot has announced it will also close.After 45 years along East Sunrise Boulevard, Hot Dog Heaven has been put up for sale by its owner, Barry Star, who also announced his retirement.Star opened the hot dog shop in 1979, serving Chicago-style hot dogs made with Vienna Beef, and has been doing so ever since — a remarkable feat in a town that's always evolving. He has owned both the property and the building.This week, he placed the business for sale for $375,000 and the property up for sale for $1 million. While locals are sure to be saddened by the news, he tellsthat after years of serving its famed pure beef Vienna hot dog, he looks forward to enjoying his life in retirement."I am 69 years old, and I've worked for 45 years in the same place," says Star. "Everyone dreams of retiring one day, to just be able to relax. It's only natural; everyone goes to school, you work, you try to accomplish something, then it's time for the golden years, so to speak."The decision comes after Star had already cut back on his working hours from six days a week to only four. He tellsthat after losing a close friend, Star's friend group asked to spend more time with him, and he listened. Now, he is focused on passing down the restaurant to someone who will value it while he can enjoy a simple and relaxing life after 45 years of hard work.Therefore, there is a chance someone will buy the restaurant and continue its legacy. On the contrary, there is also the possibility that someone or some entity may purchase the land and the property to do something entirely different.There is no imminent closing date, and Star confirms the restaurant will remain open for now.