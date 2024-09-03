 Iconic Fort Lauderdale Restaurant Historic Downtowner to Close in October | Miami New Times
Fort Lauderdale Landmark Historic Downtowner to Close This October

The Historic Downtowner in downtown Fort Lauderdale will close after more than 30 years of seafood and drinks on the river.
September 3, 2024
The Historic Downtowner on New River Drive in downtown Fort Lauderdale will close after over 30 years.
The Historic Downtowner on New River Drive in downtown Fort Lauderdale will close after over 30 years. Screenshot via Instagram/@sashaeatsatl
A beloved Fort Lauderdale destination for visitors and locals for more than 30 years on the New River will sadly see its last day this October.

Riverfront restaurant Historic Downtowner and its next-door venue, Maxwell Room, will close on Sunday, October 6 after 30 years of serving delicious seafood, appetizers, and cocktails in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The landmark restaurant is one of a slew of restaurant and bar closures in Fort Lauderdale, many of which served generations of residents.

Owner Roger Craft took to Facebook to share the sudden news on Monday, September 2, citing that he could no longer sustain the business. In the post, he writes, "Sadly, I must announce the closure of the Historic Downtowner and Maxwell Room, effective October 6. This decision was not made lightly. I carefully weighed the hard facts and numerous complex issues against every possible solution and alternative. In the end, there just wasn’t a reasonable or viable option to keep the business going at this location."
A festival takes place outside of the Historic Downtowner on New River Drive in downtown Fort Lauderdale.
Located between New River Drive and South Andrews Avenue, the iconic riverside restaurant and bar situated in downtown Fort Lauderdale has been a destination for the past three decades. Known for its stunning downtown views, lively boat scene, and memorable outdoor dining area, the restaurant has been a local institution — even more so due to the historic property it is located in.

"I hope that the legacy of the Downtowner will live on through the fun times, the friendships, the happy guests, and the countless memories we’ve all created," continues the statement. "My greatest joy in owning the Downtowner is not its success but the incredible people I’ve had the privilege to meet and the friendships formed over the years. As this chapter of the Downtowner and Maxwell Room closes, I sincerely thank you all for your unwavering support, love, and the unforgettable memories we've shared together. RC."

Craft also shared the news on Instagram, where more than 100 longtime fans and customers flooded the comments. One wrote, "These developers are ruining our Fort Lauderdale. Nothing is sacred." while another wrote, "I moved to Las Olas back in 2017 (I’ve since moved out of Florida last year). A lot has changed and not for the better. So sad! Too many high-rise apartments that nobody can afford. Rents for both business and rentals are insane."
The riverfront outdoor dining area of Historic Downtowner was loved by visitors and locals alike.
The property that the Historic Downtowner and Maxwell Room are located on dates back to 100 years ago.

Named after its developer, Fred Maxwell, the property was once an arcade called Maxwell Arcade, which opened in 1925. It closed only a year later after a devastating hurricane damaged the structure of the building. Nonetheless, the building endured the test of time and for more than 30 years has housed both the Historic Downtowner and Historic Maxwell Room.

Until October 6, visitors, longtime regulars, and locals alike can visit the historic restaurant and bar to order a round of drinks, some Old Bay shrimp or fish and chips, and savor the stunning views of the New River.

Cheers to a legendary run.

Historic Downtowner. 10 S. New River Dr., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-9800; thehistoricdowntowner.com. Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday through Monday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closing Sunday, October 6.
