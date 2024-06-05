Trouble on Las Olas? 12 Fort Lauderdale Restaurants Close in 70 Days

Although restaurants seemingly come and go in Miami every day, there are far more restaurants in Miami than in Fort Lauderdale. Miami has more than 8,720 restaurants and cafés, according to the location intelligence platform xmap.com. In comparison, Fort Lauderdale has about 4,000 dining establishments, according to Visit Lauderdale.
That's less than half — meaning any loss is even more significant.
This is why when New Times noticed a trend of closures along or near Las Olas Boulevard over the past three months, we took note. Las Olas Boulevard is the hottest street for restaurants and shops in Fort Lauderdale, which spans east to west from Southwest First Avenue in the Central Business District to Florida State Road A1A in Fort Lauderdale Beach.
Since late March, more than ten restaurants in the greater downtown Fort Lauderdale area have closed. From hot spots like Sushi Garage and Cuba Libre located on prime corners of Las Olas Boulevard to two spots that were open for less than six months each, Val+tino and Asbury Ale House, there seems to be a trend of closures that have outpaced restaurant openings. While the area has increasingly become more popular thanks to its proximity to the ocean, Miami, and single-family homes, the trend is alarming to residents but not surprising to those renting in the area.
Below, listed alphabetically, are the new and old dining establishments that have shuttered since April 1, 2024.
1. Asbury Ale House - Closed May: The New Jersey-based gastropub, which opened in December 2023 at Society Las Olas, closed after only six months of business in May.
2. Big Buns Damn Good Burgers - Closed April: Opened in 2022 and closed in April after two years in business.
3. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant - Closed May 29: The popular restaurant chain closed after five years at the Galleria Mall on May 29.
4. Cuba Libre - Closed May 26: After three years, the Philly-based Cuban restaurant shut down on May 26. The restaurant posted on Facebook, "We’re sorry to announce that we’ve sold this location. We are grateful to the Fort Lauderdale community who worked, dined, danced, and celebrated with us the past few years." On its website, the restaurant wrote, "Cuba Libre’s Fort Lauderdale restaurant has been sold. This location will be closed for extensive renovations and will open later this year as a wine-centric restaurant called Sixty Vines."
5. La Bonne Crepe - Closed April: The nearly half-a-century-old, French-American bistro closed in April after 45 years in business on Las Olas Boulevard.
6. Matchbox - Closed April: Opened in 2022 and closed in April after two years in business.
7. Piazza Italia - Closed May: The Italian spot on Las Olas that had recently partnered with a casual Mediterranean restaurant called Arabian Nights closed in May.
8. Sushi Garage - Closed May: The Miami Beach-based Japanese restaurant that opened in 2021 closed suddenly in May at the Icon Las Olas on Las Olas.
9. Santiago's Bodega - Closed May 28: Key West's popular tapas bar, which only opened two years ago off Las Olas in downtown Fort Lauderdale, closed on May 28.
10. Val+tino - Closed May 5: Fort Lauderdale's newest Italian spot closed down on May 5 after four months in business. However, the closure may be temporary.
11. Top Round: The hot roast beef sandwich shop located right off Las Olas Boulevard suddenly closed at the end of March.
12. Tijuana Flats - Closed April: In April, after announcing the closure of several restaurant locations, Tijuana Flats closed its Fort Lauderdale location located five minutes from Las Olas.
Earlier this year, Old Ft. Lauderdale Breakfast House closed on February 3.