First Miami Cava Mediterranean Restaurant Opening in Hialeah

Just a few weeks after our readers went wild over the news that Cava will open in Plantation this year, word on the street is the popular Mediterranean food chain will head down south to Miami next.
A New Times source has confirmed that Cava is slated to open at the Shoppes at Highland in Hialeah Gardens. However, the contract and official opening announcement depend on the company obtaining the proper licenses and permits to operate in Miami.
@thefoode) saying, "Looks like Cava is coming to Hialeah Gardens." He shared a floor plan showcasing the space of Cava's new restaurant, so, New Times did some digging.
While there's no confirmation of its opening so far, New Times linked the Instagram story to a commercial listing website called Atlantic Retail, a company that specializes in commercial retail sales. The listing shows Cava will soon be part of the Shoppes at Highland strip mall, located between NW 138th Street and NW 97th Avenue in Hialeah Gardens.
The property is being developed in Hialeah Gardens, which has stores such as Publix, Ulta Beauty, Burlington, Panera Bread, and Panda Express. Near Cava's slated location, the retail plan shows a Tropical Smoothie Cafe and First Watch Cafe.
Cava's official LinkedIn page also posted a job listing for a restaurant general manager role in Hialeah on August 31.
This story will be updated once more information is made available.