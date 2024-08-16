Popular Mediterranean Chain Cava to Open in Plantation

Deemed the "Chipotle of Mediterranean food — only better" by fans across the internet, a fast-casual chain specializing in Mediterranean fare is headed to South Florida for the first time.
Cava, the fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant chain known for its custom bowls made up of options like tender braised lamb, herbaceous skhug, crisp falafel, creamy tzatziki, grilled meatballs, and roasted eggplant dip, is headed for Plantation.
According to a building permit filed in the City of Plantation, Cava will open at the Plantation Point complex at 1714 N. University Dr. south of Sunrise and along the east side of University Drive.
The restaurant will have indoor and outdoor seating options, meaning if the restaurant opens during the wintertime, expect crowds outside. Why crowds? Continue reading. to share the news on August 14. His post was flooded with positive comments, ranging from, "Cava! My absolute favorite place to eat. Cannot wait!" and "Cava is the best!" to multiple fans writing, "Cava! Omg!"
The menu at Cava includes grain bowls, salad bowls, salad/grain combination bowls, and pita wraps. While very similar to Sweetgreen in terms of marketing and custom bowl options, the chain's Mediterranean-inspired sauces, flavors, and dips have fans passionately craving Cava.
Protein options include lamb meatballs, steak, and harissa honey chicken. There's also falafel, lentils, and other vegetarian options.
Cava currently has 26 locations in Florida. However, the Plantation location will be the first location south of Winter Park in Orlando.
Cava Plantation. 1714 N. University Dr.; cava.com. Opening date is to be announced in the near future.