Popular Mediterranean Chain Cava to Open in Plantation

We Cava-n't believe this either: Mediterranean chain Cava is opening its first South Florida location in Plantation.
August 16, 2024
Three Cava bowls with feta and tzatziki
Three Cava bowls with feta and tzatziki Cava photo

Deemed the "Chipotle of Mediterranean food — only better" by fans across the internet, a fast-casual chain specializing in Mediterranean fare is headed to South Florida for the first time.

Cava, the fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant chain known for its custom bowls made up of options like tender braised lamb, herbaceous skhug, crisp falafel, creamy tzatziki, grilled meatballs, and roasted eggplant dip, is headed for Plantation.

According to a building permit filed in the City of Plantation, Cava will open at the Plantation Point complex at 1714 N. University Dr. south of Sunrise and along the east side of University Drive.

The restaurant will have indoor and outdoor seating options, meaning if the restaurant opens during the wintertime, expect crowds outside. Why crowds? Continue reading. 
click to enlarge a wrap
An open-faced Cava wrap with lamb meatballs, feta, Kalamata olives, and pickled red onions
Cava photo
City of Plantation Mayor Nick Sortal took to a public Facebook group for his residents, Plantation Nation, to share the news on August 14. His post was flooded with positive comments, ranging from, "Cava! My absolute favorite place to eat. Cannot wait!" and "Cava is the best!" to multiple fans writing, "Cava! Omg!"

The menu at Cava includes grain bowls, salad bowls, salad/grain combination bowls, and pita wraps. While very similar to Sweetgreen in terms of marketing and custom bowl options, the chain's Mediterranean-inspired sauces, flavors, and dips have fans passionately craving Cava.

Protein options include lamb meatballs, steak, and harissa honey chicken. There's also falafel, lentils, and other vegetarian options.

Cava currently has 26 locations in Florida. However, the Plantation location will be the first location south of Winter Park in Orlando.

Cava Plantation. 1714 N. University Dr.; cava.com. Opening date is to be announced in the near future.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
