4
The Citadel
The Citadel
Daniella Mía

February 2019 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Laine Doss | March 1, 2019 | 10:00am
AA

February is typically a strong month for the Miami culinary world. Fueled by tourism and the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, restaurants on the beach and in trendy neighborhoods like Wynwood and the Design District do especially well. The festival also brought the announcement of several new concepts by a roster of household names including Steve Santana (Taquiza), Scott Linquist (Coyo Taco), Guy Fieri, David Grutman (Komodo, Planta, and others), and more.

With that said, several of Miami's favorite restaurants — including Perricone's and Tap Tap — closed over the past few weeks  Perricone's will be reopening at a location in the Roads.

Significant openings include the Citadel food hall, a second location of Fireman Derek's, and Antonio Bachour's eponymous Bachour in Coral Gables.

Finally, Proof, a Miami favorite, has found a permanent home at Taurus in Coconut Grove.

Proof's oxtail pizza
Proof's oxtail pizza
billwisserphoto.com

Openings

February 2019 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
Courtesy of Perricone's

Closings

  • Paulie Gee's Pizza
  • Perricone's
  • Tap Tap
  • Vagabond Sushi
Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri
World Red Eye

Coming Attractions

  • 3 Sons Brewing - opening in Dania
  • Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Beefsteak - Jose Andres' food truck will be appearing at FIU
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening a second location in downtown Miami
  • Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
  • Bunnie Cakes - opening a second location in Doral
  • el Bagel - opening permanent spot
  • the Cat's Meow Cafe - cat cafe coming to MiMo
  • Champion Burger - a new burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
  • Chicken Guy! - Guy Fieri opening a chicken tender shop at Aventura Mall
  • Descarga Brewing Company - opening in North Miami
  • Dos Croquetas - popular croqueta delivery company opening a brick-and-mortar
  • Dunkanoo Kitchen - opening in Wynwood
  • Ember - Brad Kilgore concept to open in Paradise Plaza in the Design District
  • Erba - Niven Patel opening an Italian concept
  • Esotico - a tiki bar and restaurant by Graspa Group
  • G.L.O.W. - a fro-yo shop that donates all proceeds to charity opening in Wynwood
  • Gramps by the Sea - opening soon
  • Icebox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
  • International Smoke - Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry team up at Aventura Mall
  • Laid Fresh - the Kyu people opening an all-day breakfast spot
  • Lost City Brewing Company - coming to North Miami
  • Marabu at Brickell City Centre - opening in early 2019
  • Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nano-brewery in Little Haiti
  • Osaka - Nikkei restaurant coming to Miami
  • Papi Steak - David Grutman opening in SoFi
  • Punch Bowl Social - opening in Wynwood
  • Salty Donut - opening a location in South Miami
  • Seawell Fish & Oyster - opening at Kimpton Angler's Hotel
  • Shuckers - opening a second location, in South Beach
  • Sistrunk Market & Brewery - opening in Fort Lauderdale
  • Spanglish - opening in Wynwood
  • Starbucks - opening in Midtown Miami
  • Time Out Market - food hall opening on Lincoln Road in South Beach
  • Trader Joe's - coming to South Beach
  • Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
  • Unseen Creatures - brewery opening soon
  • Whole Foods Market - proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

