February 2019 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

February is typically a strong month for the Miami culinary world. Fueled by tourism and the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, restaurants on the beach and in trendy neighborhoods like Wynwood and the Design District do especially well. The festival also brought the announcement of several new concepts by a roster of household names including Steve Santana (Taquiza), Scott Linquist (Coyo Taco), Guy Fieri, David Grutman (Komodo, Planta, and others), and more.
With that said, several of Miami's favorite restaurants — including Perricone's and Tap Tap — closed over the past few weeks Perricone's will be reopening at a location in the Roads.
Significant openings include the Citadel food hall,
Finally, Proof, a Miami favorite, has found a permanent home at Taurus in Coconut Grove.
Openings
- Amare. 1 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-598-8622
- Bachour. 2020 Salzedo St., 305-203-0552; antoniobachour.com.
- The Citadel. 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-989-8601; thecitadelmiami.com.
- Fireman Derek's Bake Shop & Cafe. 3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; firemandereks.com.
- International Smoke. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; internationalsmoke.com.
- Mandrake. 210 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8036; mandrakemiami.com.
- Proof Pizza & Pasta at Taurus. 3540 Main Highway, Miami; 305-444-7949; taurusbeerandwhiskey.com.
Closings
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
- Paulie Gee's Pizza
- Perricone's
- Tap Tap
- Vagabond Sushi
Coming Attractions
- 3 Sons Brewing - opening in Dania
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Beefsteak - Jose Andres' food truck will be appearing at FIU
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening a second location in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Bunnie Cakes - opening a second location in Doral
- el Bagel - opening permanent spot
- the Cat's Meow Cafe - cat cafe coming to MiMo
- Champion Burger - a new burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
- Chicken Guy! - Guy Fieri
openinga chicken tender shop at Aventura Mall
- Descarga Brewing Company - opening in North Miami
- Dos Croquetas - popular croqueta delivery company opening a brick-and-mortar
-
DunkanooKitchen - opening in Wynwood
- Ember - Brad Kilgore concept to open in Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Erba - Niven Patel opening an Italian concept
- Esotico - a tiki bar and restaurant by Graspa Group
- G.L.O.W. - a fro-yo shop that donates all proceeds to charity opening in Wynwood
- Gramps by the Sea - opening soon
- Icebox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- International Smoke - Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry team up at Aventura Mall
- Laid Fresh - the Kyu people opening an all-day breakfast spot
- Lost City Brewing Company - coming to North Miami
- Marabu at Brickell City Centre - opening in early 2019
-
Off Site- Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nano-brewery in Little Haiti
- Osaka - Nikkei restaurant coming to Miami
- Papi Steak - David Grutman opening in SoFi
- Punch Bowl Social - opening in Wynwood
- Salty Donut - opening a location in South Miami
- Seawell Fish & Oyster - opening at Kimpton Angler's Hotel
- Shuckers - opening a second location, in South Beach
- Sistrunk Market & Brewery - opening in Fort Lauderdale
- Spanglish - opening in Wynwood
- Starbucks - opening in Midtown Miami
- Time Out Market - food hall opening on Lincoln Road in South Beach
- Trader Joe's - coming to South Beach
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Unseen Creatures - brewery opening soon
- Whole Foods Market - proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!