February 2019 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

February is typically a strong month for the Miami culinary world. Fueled by tourism and the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, restaurants on the beach and in trendy neighborhoods like Wynwood and the Design District do especially well. The festival also brought the announcement of several new concepts by a roster of household names including Steve Santana (Taquiza), Scott Linquist (Coyo Taco), Guy Fieri, David Grutman (Komodo, Planta, and others), and more.

With that said, several of Miami's favorite restaurants — including Perricone's and Tap Tap — closed over the past few weeks Perricone's will be reopening at a location in the Roads.

Significant openings include the Citadel food hall, a second location of Fireman Derek's, and Antonio Bachour's eponymous Bachour in Coral Gables.