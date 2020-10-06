Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen to Open This Fall in Brickell

Boon Rawd Brewery Company Limited, the maker of Singha and Leo beers, will open its first United States-based craft brewery and restaurant this fall in Brickell.

Slated to open in November, Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen will be located on the fourth floor of Brickell City Centre. The name pays homage to its parent company's 1933 founding in Bangkok.

According to Est. 33 head brewer Todd Space, the brewery and kitchen alike will reflect Thai brewing traditions complemented by tropical Miami influences. And while the concept has been developed specifically for the Miami market, it will serve as a test location for Boon Rawd's plan to launch similar concepts around the world.

"Miami was a natural choice because of the diverse population and similar tropical climate we share with Thailand," Space says. "Expect clean taste, exciting flavor combinations, and intensity to be the hallmarks of our food and reflected in the beer recipes we have developed."

Est. 33's core offerings were developed by Boon Rawd Brewery's corporate brewmasters in Thailand and Germany and executed by Space stateside. Space will round out the list with new recipes developed in collaboration with the brewery's Bangkok team. In all, the brewery will run eight taps, with one permanently dedicated to Singha beer.

The remaining seven will include Legend Lager ($7), a popular choice in Thailand known for its golden body and easy drinking thanks to malted barley and noble hops from Europe; the One and Only Kopper ($7), Est. 33's take on the Vienna-style lager, with caramel notes; the Aromatic Snowy ($7), a summer wheat beer brewed with fresh orange peel and coriander seeds that offer vanilla and pepper notes; and the 33 Pale Ale ($7) which balances bitter and citrus notes thanks to a combination of specialty malts and American Cascade hops.

The heart of Est. 33's menu will marry American barbecue — cooked over a barbecue grill and smoker fueled by hickory wood — with combinations of Thai, Japanese, and Chinese flavors. Among the appetizers are beef jerky ($12) topped with sweet and sour pickles; crispy shrimp potstickers ($14) with cabbage, green onion, and cilantro; and Thai-spiced crab cake croquetas ($14) with coconut lime dressing.

Grilled items include two-piece skewers like chicken satay ($12) served with tamarind peanut jam; duck breast ($18) with a sweet sesame teriyaki; scallops ($19) with a green curry coconut glaze; and corn with Thai basil chimichurri ($9). Smoked meats served with steamed buns will include beer-brined pork shoulder ($14), char siu pork ribs ($11 half/$20 whole), Thai lemongrass chicken ($14 half/$26 whole), and Thai spice-rubbed brisket ($18).

The menu also lists a variety of grilled vegetables, including broccoli slaw with sweet chili lime ($8); cauliflower with tamarind peanut jam ($12); smoked Brussels sprouts with sweet sesame teriyaki ($10); and cabbage with a massaman tomato rub ($11).

"Moving forward, we anticipate developing more recipes that will cater to pairing [the beer] with our food menu, and to [better reflect] the palate of our South Florida audience," Space promises.

Est. 33. Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-374-7535; est33.us. Sunday through Wednesday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 11:30 a.m. to midnight.