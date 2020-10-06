 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Beer and Wine |

Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen to Open This Fall in Brickell

Nicole Danna | October 6, 2020 | 8:00am
Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen will open in Brickell in November 2020.EXPAND
Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen will open in Brickell in November 2020.
Photo by Kittisak Thabut
AA

Boon Rawd Brewery Company Limited, the maker of Singha and Leo beers, will open its first United States-based craft brewery and restaurant this fall in Brickell.

Slated to open in November, Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen will be located on the fourth floor of Brickell City Centre. The name pays homage to its parent company's 1933 founding in Bangkok.

According to Est. 33 head brewer Todd Space, the brewery and kitchen alike will reflect Thai brewing traditions complemented by tropical Miami influences. And while the concept has been developed specifically for the Miami market, it will serve as a test location for Boon Rawd's plan to launch similar concepts around the world.

Related Stories

"Miami was a natural choice because of the diverse population and similar tropical climate we share with Thailand," Space says. "Expect clean taste, exciting flavor combinations, and intensity to be the hallmarks of our food and reflected in the beer recipes we have developed."

Est. 33's core offerings were developed by Boon Rawd Brewery's corporate brewmasters in Thailand and Germany and executed by Space stateside. Space will round out the list with new recipes developed in collaboration with the brewery's Bangkok team. In all, the brewery will run eight taps, with one permanently dedicated to Singha beer.

Asian cuisine meets American barbecue at EST. 33.EXPAND
Asian cuisine meets American barbecue at EST. 33.
Boon Rawd Brewery Company

The remaining seven will include Legend Lager ($7), a popular choice in Thailand known for its golden body and easy drinking thanks to malted barley and noble hops from Europe; the One and Only Kopper ($7), Est. 33's take on the Vienna-style lager, with caramel notes; the Aromatic Snowy ($7), a summer wheat beer brewed with fresh orange peel and coriander seeds that offer vanilla and pepper notes; and the 33 Pale Ale ($7) which balances bitter and citrus notes thanks to a combination of specialty malts and American Cascade hops.

The heart of Est. 33's menu will marry American barbecue — cooked over a barbecue grill and smoker fueled by hickory wood — with combinations of Thai, Japanese, and Chinese flavors. Among the appetizers are beef jerky ($12) topped with sweet and sour pickles; crispy shrimp potstickers ($14) with cabbage, green onion, and cilantro; and Thai-spiced crab cake croquetas ($14) with coconut lime dressing.

Grilled items include two-piece skewers like chicken satay ($12) served with tamarind peanut jam; duck breast ($18) with a sweet sesame teriyaki; scallops ($19) with a green curry coconut glaze; and corn with Thai basil chimichurri ($9). Smoked meats served with steamed buns will include beer-brined pork shoulder ($14), char siu pork ribs ($11 half/$20 whole), Thai lemongrass chicken ($14 half/$26 whole), and Thai spice-rubbed brisket ($18).

The menu also lists a variety of grilled vegetables, including broccoli slaw with sweet chili lime ($8); cauliflower with tamarind peanut jam ($12); smoked Brussels sprouts with sweet sesame teriyaki ($10); and cabbage with a massaman tomato rub ($11).

"Moving forward, we anticipate developing more recipes that will cater to pairing [the beer] with our food menu, and to [better reflect] the palate of our South Florida audience," Space promises.

Est. 33. Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-374-7535; est33.us. Sunday through Wednesday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 11:30 a.m. to midnight.

 
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.