Beer & Wine

Época is Miami's Newest Brewery and Beer Garden

December 29, 2021 9:00AM

Época Brewing's zen-inspired outdoor beer garden in North Miami.
Época Brewing's zen-inspired outdoor beer garden in North Miami. Photo by Marilyn Orozco
Miami's newest nanobrewery has opened.

Located at 12355 NE 13th Avenue in North Miami, Época Brewing is the work of a trio who came together to curate their own take on a brewery and beer-garden experience.

To that end, cofounders Danny Gutierrez, Jeffrey Delonny, and JC Otero have constructed a unique indoor/outdoor space that offers fresh craft beer.

A Fontainebleau native, Gutierrez says Época is a culmination of his travels and pursuit of passion over the past decade. In 2011, he took a leap of faith and relocated to California's Bay Area and quickly became engrossed in the state's burgeoning craft-beer industry and knew he wanted to be a part of it.

"I was fascinated with California beer culture. Now I don't see this as a career. It's a passion," Gutierrez tells New Times. "I decided to pursue an education in the beer industry. I wanted to gain knowledge from back of house to front of house, from building draft systems to brewing the beer. Basically, I wanted to learn how to build a brewery from the ground up."

When he returned to Miami five years ago, he was happy to see craft beer culture flourishing in South Florida.

"At that point, I was focused on getting involved in the beer community here," he says.

Gutierrez says Época Brewing is designed to be more than a brewery. "The ethos is to deliver you to a place and time, almost through this portal, telling stories of the past via the lens of the brewery," he explains. "Our goal is to take people on this journey and transport them through time to a different era, or epoch. The idea is to make beer from different places and tell stories."


Época's brewing program will be experimental. A seven-barrel fermenter and two 3.5-barrel fermenter systems will produce a lineup of frequently rotating beers, among them, a signature house beer known as Zenith, a fruited and dry-hopped double IPA treated with strawberry and guava available on draft and often in four-packs to-go.

The North Miami taproom offers 12 taps that frequently feature the brewery's own take on fruited ales, IPAs, lagers, and wild-fermentation ales. Moving forward, the beers will be available in local distribution and on tap at local craft beer bars.

Each brew is a complement to the brewery's beer garden, a focal point of the Época experience. A large outdoor space is accented with cozy lounge seating and intimate lighting, making for a peaceful respite from the neighborhood's bustle.

"The goal is to brew bold, balanced beers that reflect the tastes and trends of Miami," Gutierrez sums up.

Época. 12355 NE 13th Ave., North Miami; @epocabrewing. Open Thursday through Friday from 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011.
