Eleventh Street Pizza Opens in Dadeland with a Sit-Down Ambiance and New Menu Items

Two years after beloved Fooq's morphed into Eleventh Street Pizza, it's clear that was a smart move.
On Thursday, May 18, at 4 p.m., a second Eleventh Street Pizza will open in Dadeland at 9025 SW 72nd Pl. The first 50 people in line receive a free cheese pizza.
There are some noticeable changes between the new spot and the original downtown Miami location, according to co-owner David Foulquier, from its size to the menu offerings.
"I grew up in Manhattan, so New York-style pizza is very much in my DNA," says Foulquier, who co-owns the spot with his brother Joshua and partner Danielle Hultman under the company, We All Gotta Eat Hospitality Group. "During the pandemic, I really started making my own sourdough bread and learning that much more about what makes pizza great. I was getting really finicky about sourcing great ingredients and more. So, Eleventh Street Pizza was born, and now it's growing."
The Dadeland location is nearly twice the size of its cozy downtown location, including more than 20 indoor and 20 outdoor seats. Foulquier describes the vibe as "more of a sit-down, full service, server-taking-your-order" experience, with no by-the-slice selections for the time being. There is a new smaller pie size option at a smaller price: measuring 14 inches, the smallest cheese pie runs $20.
8.2 score from Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy — additional pizza selections include pepperoni and hot honey pie and "Wild Shroom" with cremini mushrooms, garlic confit, caramelized onions, and more. The pies may be ordered in a New York-style round or Sicilian style. The menu also includes house specialties like Fooq's meatballs, a spicy Caesar salad, and dessert selections that include a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie sprinkled with Maldon salt.
"Down the line, we're looking to add some aperitivos for starters, perhaps a prosciutto plate and some olive oil-cured anchovies — all things that can go well with wine while folks wait for their pizza," says Foulquier. "Depending on how things play out, we may go with some additional menu items, like chicken parmesan, too. But, for now, we're having fun playing with our new, incredible oven. Pizza can be tricky, particularly making great pizza consistently."
Beyond the Dadeland opening, Foulquier hopes to open a couple more Eleventh Street Pizzas in the near future. While not confirming specific locales, he did mention looking at the Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale markets with a close eye. We All Gotta Eat Hospitality Group also operates the Michelin-starred Sushi Noz in New York City, with plans to open soon in California.
Eleventh Street Pizza. 9025 SW 72nd Pl., Miami; 786-693-2090; eleventhstreetpizza.com. Wednesday through Sunday 4 to 10 p.m.