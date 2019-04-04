Dwyane Wade Sr.'s Miami Vice-Themed Treats at 1-800-Lucky for a Cause

If the man in the picture looks familiar, it's because he bears an uncanny resemblance to his son, the Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade.

A formidable presence in his own right, Dwyane Wade Sr. is the CEO and founder of the Pro Pops Foundation, designed to empower fathers to take an active role in their children's lives. The foundation — which mentors men to be better dads and offers sports camps, leadership training, and financial assistance for medical and dental services — has chapters in Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, and Milwaukee and is growing.

To raise awareness and funding for the organization, he's collaborated with 1-800-Lucky to offer two neon-colored treats for a limited time. And because he's also the father of one of the 305's favorite sports legends, both items have a Miami Heat (and Miami Vice) vibe.

NYC's Taiyaki, known for its whimsical, photogenic ice-cream cones that resemble unicorns and Christmas trees, will serve a special-edition Miami Vice dessert: a swirl of vanilla and cotton candy soft-serve inside a bright-pink cone topped with a chocolate fondant "3" (Dwyane Wade's jersey number). The treat will be available this Saturday, April 6, through Father's Day, and $1 from each $6 cone sold will benefit Pro Pops.

Taiyaki's Miami Vice cone 1-800-Lucky

Taiyaki cofounder Jimmy Chen says the collaboration came about after 1-800-Lucky partner Alan Drummond reached out. "The Wade name holds a tremendous significance on and off the basketball court here in Miami," he says. "Through meeting and speaking to Mr. Wade Sr. and Alan, all three of us wanted to team up and create a product that would resemble Miami but also give back to Pro Pops Foundation. " Chen adds he was impressed with Pro Pops' mission and wanted to help. "Miami has shown us such great support, as we have been in business for over a year here, that we, along with Alan and 1-800 Lucky, wanted to give back to the community in a fun and philanthropic manner."

If you prefer a boozy treat, the bar at 1-800-Lucky will serve the Wade Different cocktail. This slushy, Miami Vice-hued libation is made with Simple vodka, almond syrup, blue curaçao, and pineapple juice. It's served in a hot-pink-sugar-rimmed glass and garnished with a sprig of mint and a Miami Heat stirrer. For every $12 cocktail sold, $1 will benefit Pro Pops. Plus, for every bottle of Simple vodka purchased, the company behind the spirit will provide 20 meals to those in need in the United States.

The next time you're wondering how to score more Instagram followers, head to 1-800-Lucky and order these two limited-edition treats. You'll up your Insta game and help the community at the same time.

1-800-Lucky. 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1-800-lucky.com.