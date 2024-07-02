 Downtown Miami Spanish Restaurant Momento by Ikaro to Open This Summer | Miami New Times
Couple Behind Michelin-Starred Ikaro to Open Spanish Restaurant in Downtown Miami

July 2, 2024
Momento by Ikaro is coming to downtown Miami this summer.
Just when the news of the closure of beloved Basque restaurant Leku hurt the hearts of its regulars in Miami, New Times has good news to report: Carolina Sánchez and Iñaki Murua of Michelin-starred restaurant Ikaro in Spain will bring delicious Spanish cuisine to downtown Miami this summer.

Sánchez is a chef and a Master Chef judge in Ecuador who met Chef Murua from Álava, Spain, at the Basque Culinary Center in the Basque region of Spain. Together, the couple established Ikaro restaurant in La Rioja, Spain, earning a Michelin star in 2018, which made Sánchez the first Ecuadorian chef to receive a Michelin star. Last year, the chefs were honored as gastronomic ambassadors of La Rioja for their significant contributions to the region's culinary scene.

Together, they're combining their shared passion for Spanish cuisine with the opening of Momento by Ikaro in downtown Miami, the couple's first international outpost. In Miami, their goal is to showcase the harmony between city energy and Michelin-starred elegance in downtown Miami. "I am filled with gratitude and excitement as our team prepares to make our international debut in one of the world's most diverse cities," says Sánchez, executive chef of Momento by Ikaro. "Our goal with Momento is to create a space where culinary artistry meets immersive storytelling, inviting our guests to indulge in unforgettable experiences that leave a lasting impression."
click to enlarge building with flowers on it
The entrance of Momento by Ikaro is decorated with vibrant bougainvillea.
CM Design Studio photo
In order to truly connect guests with the restaurant's culinary artistry, the restaurant will have an open kitchen and will use a wood oven to enhance its locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. The menu will include Spanish and Latin American flavors highlighted in 14 plates, including signature dishes like a wood-fired oven turbot, wood-fired oven lamb shoulder, Amazonian tiradito, and Ikaro's famed "Espuma de Abatonca."

Momento by Ikaro's design draws inspiration from the vibrancy of Miami and the timeless elegance of Spanish architecture. Designed by CM Design Studio, guests can enjoy different spaces such as the alfresco dining terrace and an intimate speakeasy cocktail lounge. The interior features handcrafted elements and unique pieces sourced from Cuenca, Ecuador, including metal lamps and wooden doors, as well as a mix of vintage and contemporary art, while the outside features vibrant pink bougainvilleas and greenery.

The restaurant is set to open this summer, but the date is yet to be confirmed. In the meantime, guests can sign up for the reservation waitlist.

This story will be updated once the opening date is announced.

Momento by Ikaro. 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; momentomiami.com. Will open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. this summer. The reservation waitlist is currently open via momentomiami.com.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
