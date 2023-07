All the Restaurants Participating in Dine Out Lauderdale 2023

click to enlarge Wine and dine your way through Broward County during the monthlong restaurant promotion Dine Out Lauderdale. Visit Lauderdale photo

If your culinary chops are up to the task, Fort Lauderdale will soon beckon with Dine Out Lauderdale , a promotion encouraging you to eat across Broward County at an affordable clip. Like Miami Spice , this longstanding food-focused event provides local gourmands a great opportunity to wine and dine through August. Visit Lauderdale , the organization responsible for promoting tourism in Greater Fort Lauderdale, has announced the 80-restaurant lineup for this year's event, which begins Tuesday, August 1.Diners who visit participating restaurants can choose from price points of $45, $55, and $75 per person, each including a curated three-course meal with elevated flair created specifically for Dine Out's journey.In addition to seated meals and pairings, Dine Out has expanded its offerings with discounts on sweets and treats, brunches, happy hours, and exclusive culinary experiences such as cooking classes this year. The new deals aim to encourage South Floridians to explore their local food culture.Below is the current list of restaurants participating in Dine Out Lauderdale 2023. This list will be updated if more establishments are added to the program over the coming weeks.Swirl Wine BistroThe Cook and the Cork14 North Daquiri Bar & RestaurantJaxson's Ice Cream Parlor RestaurantRadient 166Chanson RestaurantAtlasBistro MezzalunaBo's BeachBoatyard RestaurantBolock Coast SeaFare & SpiritsCasa SenseiCasablanca CafeCuba Libre Restaurant & Rum BarEatapas KitchenEven Keel Fish ShackFoxy BrownHarborwood Urban Kitchen & BarHolly BlueIl Mulino Cucina ItalianaIl Paesano Italian Gourmet Food Cafe Deli and Wine MarketLa Fuga Fort LauderdaleLasso Gaucho Brazilian SteakhouseLona Cocina TequileriaLouie Bossi's Ristorante, Bar & Pizzeria3030 Ocean RestaurantPlanta QueenRadient 166S3 Restaurant Steepan Kitchen & BarTemple Street EateryTimpano Las OlasVinos on Las OlasWild Sea Oyster Bar & GrilleThe Wilder YOLO (You Only Live Once) RestaurantAbiaka Wood Fire Grill Diplomat PrimeDiplomat PrimeJWB Prime Steak and Seafood at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach ResortJimmy Buffett's Margaritaville RestaurantKoffee Kult CorpMickey Byrne's Irish Pub & RestaurantSunset Club Rooftop Bar & LoungeAruba Beach CafeBackflip Beach BarFirebirds Woodfire GrillUnit B Eatery & SpiritsPadrino’'s RestaurantCafe MaxxFarraddays' SteakhouseLe BistroSushi LabBravo PeruvianUnion Kitchen & Bar