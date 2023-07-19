All the Restaurants Participating in Dine Out Lauderdale 2023

Navigation
July 19, 2023 9:20AM

Dine Out Lauderdale returns August 1 with restaurant deals aplenty across Fort Lauderdale and Broward County.
If your culinary chops are up to the task, Fort Lauderdale will soon beckon with Dine Out Lauderdale, a promotion encouraging you to eat across Broward County at an affordable clip. Like Miami Spice, this longstanding food-focused event provides local gourmands a great opportunity to wine and dine through August. 

Visit Lauderdale, the organization responsible for promoting tourism in Greater Fort Lauderdale, has announced the 80-restaurant lineup for this year's event, which begins Tuesday, August 1.

Diners who visit participating restaurants can choose from price points of $45, $55, and $75 per person, each including a curated three-course meal with elevated flair created specifically for Dine Out's journey.

In addition to seated meals and pairings, Dine Out has expanded its offerings with discounts on sweets and treats, brunches, happy hours, and exclusive culinary experiences such as cooking classes this year. The new deals aim to encourage South Floridians to explore their local food culture.

(Restaurants wishing to join the event can register to be added to the list of participants.)

Below is the current list of restaurants participating in Dine Out Lauderdale 2023. This list will be updated if more establishments are added to the program over the coming weeks.
click to enlarge
Wine and dine your way through Broward County during the monthlong restaurant promotion Dine Out Lauderdale.
Visit Lauderdale photo

Coconut Creek

Swirl Wine Bistro

Coral Springs

The Cook and the Cork

Dania

14 North Daquiri Bar & Restaurant
Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlor Restaurant
Radient 166

Deerfield Beach

Chanson Restaurant

Fort Lauderdale

Atlas
Bistro Mezzaluna
Bo's Beach
Boatyard Restaurant
Bolock Coast SeaFare & Spirits
Casa Sensei
Casablanca Cafe
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
Eatapas Kitchen
Evelyn's Fort Lauderdale
Even Keel Fish Shack
Foxy Brown
Harborwood Urban Kitchen & Bar
Holly Blue
Il Mulino Cucina Italiana
Il Paesano Italian Gourmet Food Cafe Deli and Wine Market
La Fuga Fort Lauderdale
Lasso Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse
Lona Cocina Tequileria
Louie Bossi's Ristorante, Bar & Pizzeria
3030 Ocean Restaurant
Planta Queen
Radient 166
S3 Restaurant Steepan Kitchen & Bar
Temple Street Eatery
Timpano Las Olas
Vinos on Las Olas
Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille
The Wilder YOLO (You Only Live Once) Restaurant

Hollywood

Abiaka Wood Fire Grill Diplomat Prime
Diplomat Prime
JWB Prime Steak and Seafood at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort
Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Restaurant
Koffee Kult Corp
Mickey Byrne's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Sunset Club Rooftop Bar & Lounge


Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Aruba Beach Cafe
Backflip Beach Bar

Pembroke Pines

Firebirds Woodfire Grill
Unit B Eatery & Spirits

Plantation

Padrino’'s Restaurant

Pompano

Cafe Maxx
Farraddays' Steakhouse
Le Bistro
Sushi Lab

Wilton Manors

Bravo Peruvian
Union Kitchen & Bar
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times
Contact: Ryan Yousefi

