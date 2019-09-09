David Grutman's Papi Steak Is Guaranteed to Be Another A-Lister Hangout

If you haven't heard of David "Papi" Einhorn yet, you will once Papi Steak opens this Thursday, September 12, in South Beach.

The restaurant, part of David Grutman's ever-growing Groot Hospitality portfolio, will offer a panoply of kosher-style favorites like latkes, Wagyu pastrami, and chicken schnitzel — and some un-kosher offerings like Maine lobster — along with a robust wine list and specialty cocktails. Establishments under the Groot Hospitality umbrella include LIV, Story, Komodo, OTL, Planta, Swan, and Bar Bevy.

The star attraction on the menu, Grutman says, is the Papi steak, which comes with quite the origin story.

"Papi was a guest at all of our clubs. He was one of those guys with amazing charisma," Grutman says. A New York native, David "Papi" Einhorn was a frequent visitor to Miami Beach. Soon, he was a regular at the Grutman household, where he could be found behind a grill cooking steaks. "He would have these special kosher Prime steaks flown in from New York and they were amazing. He made this secret, dairy-free sauce that's just unbelievable."

Grutman put the steaks on the menu at Komodo, and people went wild for it. "It's taken off beyond any expectations. It became a phenomenon."

The steak, which sells for around $200 at Komodo, became so popular that Grutman decided to open an entire restaurant based on Einhorn's recipes. “The Papi Steak at Komodo is one of our best sellers. We’re introducing the next chapter of this dish with the opening of Papi Steak, a completely new concept featuring a variety of classics with a twist that only our team could create," Grutman says.

EXPAND The bar at Papi Steak Seth Browarnik / WorldRedEye.com

The 93-seat restaurant promises to attract celebrities who flock to nosh on chicken schnitzel made with kosher chickens, macaroni and cheese, and a Wagyu pastrami that Grutman calls "the best thing you'll ever have." Already, A-listers like Drake and French Montana have been spotting at the eatery's pre-opening events.

As with all Groot Hospitality establishments, the ambiance plays a major part in the overall experience. For Papi Steak, Grutman enlisted the aid of ICrave on the design, which features red velvet seating and hardwood tables. Candice Kaye was tasked with the custom-drawn wall finishes and smokey mirrors. "They perfectly capture the energy we wanted to create,” says the nightlife impresario and restaurateur.

A full menu with prices has not been released but expect the signature kosher Prime steak to price out at around $200 with other cuts of meat and dishes in line with most Miami steakhouses. The Papi steak, by the way, will remain on Komodo's menu. Though some of the meat is kosher, the restaurant is kosher-style and offers non-kosher items on its menu.

Papi Steak. 736 First St., Miami Beach; 305-800-7274; papisteak.com. Sunday to Wednesday 6 to 11 p.m.; Thursday to Saturday 6 p.m. to midnight.