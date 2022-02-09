Support Us

Coyo Taco Expands to Fort Lauderdale and South Miami

February 9, 2022 8:00AM

With pops of blue and strings of white lights, Coyo Taco brings its signature brightness to Fort Lauderdale's restaurant landscape.
Photo courtesy of Coyo Taco
From humble Miami beginnings, Coyo Taco is taking on the world — literally.

Its first location, in the heart of Wynwood, opened in January 2015. Seven years later, the authentic yet buzzy taqueria operates outposts in Paris, Portugal, and the Dominican Republic, along with an expanding base in Florida.

The newest Coyo Taco will open on February 14, in the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale.

“Fort Lauderdale has always been the next logical progression for us,” Coyo Taco cofounder Sven Vogtland tells New Times. “We wanted to cover our bases in Miami first, but now we’re ready. I never expected this all to take off the way it has. It’s touching and it has been heartwarming that it has been this well-received.”

The Fort Lauderdale restaurant, which will seat more than 110 guests, is decked out with off-white walls, dangling white lights, and pops of blue in the forms of its industrial-esque chairs and a wall-length mural painted by local artist Juan Rozas. The slogan "Todo es Fresco" ("Everything is Fresh") drapes another wall.

Part of the Bank of America Plaza complex, Coyo is primed to be a hotspot for post-work happy hours, lunches, and late-night snack stops. In line with other Coyo Taco locations, there will be live DJs and a bar with more than 50 tequila and mezcal selections.

“Our culture is the intangible here,” Vogtland says. “The food is spectacular. We have true handmade corn tortillas. Plus, the music is always turned up. The combination of so many things has made us stand out from the crowd.”

In addition to its famous corn tortillas, regular menu items will include aguas frescas, made-to-order guacamole, burritos, quesadillas, tacos, bowls, and tortas. There are vegetarian options galore, along with a plant-based chicken offering.
Photo courtesy of Coyo Taco
Go ahead and dip that birria taco, people.
Photo courtesy of Coyo Taco
Asked to share his favorite menu item, Vogtland points to the birria taco ($11), made with guajillo and ancho chiles, cinnamon, and oregano-spiced brisket, which will be available in Fort Lauderdale menu for a limited time only.

Beyond the Fort Lauderdale festivities, Coyo Taco will soon open a South Miami location at 1514 S. Dixie Hwy. in Coral Gables, in the next month or so.

“We’re sticking to our guns, sticking to our brand, and pivoting when we have to,” he says. “We are actively looking at new places in South Florida. From here, before we start branching out, we want to focus on our home turf for sure.”

Coyo Taco. 401 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; coyotaco.com. Open starting Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to Midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, and entertainment in South Florida and beyond. His work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.

