Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen Opens in Doral

Doral's dining and entertainment scene
The one-stop destination in City Place Doral is spread over 5,000 square feet, with indoor and outdoor seating. The garden bar outside patio features steel roll-up garage doors and graffiti art of musical legend Jimi Hendrix. Inside, the rock pub portion of the restaurant is intimate, yet big enough to get lost in, with two semicircular copper bars lined with steel bar stools, an elevated stage, and classic video and board games.
Robbie Day, a partner and
Originally from Fort Lauderdale, Day says he and his partners looked around Doral and decided the city's central location in the county and thriving nightlife offered the ideal mix of elements to support what the venue stands for. He expects to draw guests from all over Miami-Dade.
"Copper Blues has a casual atmosphere, combining this feeling of fun and energy, a place people can meet for meals and happy hours, or come late-night for drinks and live music," Day says. "Our job is to show people that downtown Miami and Brickell are less than 15 miles away from here, so when it comes down to it, Doral is really not far at all."
The fare is prepared by chef Jonathan Dan Hernandez and infused with Latin flavors, with offerings like tres
.
Dessert options include mango tres leches with sponge cake and coconut whipped cream and signature
The beverage program features selections by neighboring breweries, including the Tank Brewing Co. and Wynwood Brewing. Cocktails include the Supér Fresa, with Tito’s vodka, house-made simple syrup, and muddled strawberries ($13), or the Café Old Fashioned with espresso, a mix of Copper Blue’s coffee-infused bourbon, and turbinado simple syrup ($13). There's a daily happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. with select food and beverage specials.
Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen.8300 NW 36th St., Doral; 305-842-2250; copperblueslive.com. Sunday through Wednesday 4 p.m. to midnight, Thursday 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and
