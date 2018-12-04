Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen Opens in Doral

Doral's dining and entertainment scene has a new addition: the rock 'n' roll-themed bar and restaurant Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen. It's a lively place with elevated pub fare, craft cocktails, and live musical performances.

The one-stop destination in City Place Doral is spread over 5,000 square feet, with indoor and outdoor seating. The garden bar outside patio features steel roll-up garage doors and graffiti art of musical legend Jimi Hendrix. Inside, the rock pub portion of the restaurant is intimate, yet big enough to get lost in, with two semicircular copper bars lined with steel bar stools, an elevated stage, and classic video and board games.

Robbie Day, a partner and cofounder of the chain's other four locations in Arizona, California, and West Palm Beach, explained that the concept was created to complement the Improv, which is slated to open in City Place Doral next weekend. Its programming will include bilingual acts and will be "more dynamic than ever in order to follow the evolution in social media, incorporating YouTubers and influencers to its lineup."

EXPAND Courtesy of Copper Blues

Originally from Fort Lauderdale, Day says he and his partners looked around Doral and decided the city's central location in the county and thriving nightlife offered the ideal mix of elements to support what the venue stands for. He expects to draw guests from all over Miami-Dade.

"Copper Blues has a casual atmosphere, combining this feeling of fun and energy, a place people can meet for meals and happy hours, or come late-night for drinks and live music," Day says. "Our job is to show people that downtown Miami and Brickell are less than 15 miles away from here, so when it comes down to it, Doral is really not far at all."

The fare is prepared by chef Jonathan Dan Hernandez and infused with Latin flavors, with offerings like tres cochinitos tacos featuring chile-glazed pork belly, chicharron-pepita crunch, escabeche, and burnt tomato salsa casera ($12); the Doral burger with queso frito , jamón, shoestring potatoes, and corn aioli ($16); and a carnitas pizza made with pineapple, mozzarella, jalapeño, cilantro-mojo aioli, and crumbled fried plantains ($15).

Dessert options include mango tres leches with sponge cake and coconut whipped cream and signature shakes like the Morir Soñando with orange juice, vanilla ice cream, and whipped cream, also available in an alcohol-spiked version ($7.50 each).

EXPAND Photo by Jose Cabrera

The beverage program features selections by neighboring breweries, including the Tank Brewing Co. and Wynwood Brewing. Cocktails include the Supér Fresa, with Tito’s vodka, house-made simple syrup, and muddled strawberries ($13), or the Café Old Fashioned with espresso, a mix of Copper Blue’s coffee-infused bourbon, and turbinado simple syrup ($13). There's a daily happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. with select food and beverage specials.