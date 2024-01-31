 Coconut Grove Cocktail Bar Fountain Lounge Opens Inside of an Elevator | Miami New Times
Owners of Lost Boy and Fox's Lounge Open Cocktail Bar Inside of a Coconut Grove Elevator

The team behind Lost Boy Dry Goods and Fox's Lounge has opened Fountain Lounge in Coconut Grove with an elevator car turned bar surrounded by lush plants.
January 31, 2024
The old elevator car has been turned into a bar.
The old elevator car has been turned into a bar. Mayfair House Hotel & Garden/Patrick Michael Chin photo
What happens when you turn a 1980s elevator car surrounded by a lush garden into an intimate cocktail lounge? You get Fountain Lounge in Coconut Grove.

Originally a 1980s garden fountain, the space has been transformed into the recently opened Fountain Lounge at Mayfair House Hotel & Garden in Coconut Grove by Lost Boy & Co.

Lost Boy & Co. is the team behind some of Miami's most popular bar concepts, including Fox's Lounge, Sipsip Calypso Rum Bar, Lost Boy Dry Goods, Tropezón, and the newly opened Joliet restaurant, to name a few.

They opened Mayfair Grill, which serves wood-fueled dishes with flavors from the American Southwest, at the Mayfair in 2022.

Now, their new lounge has been created to bring guests an elevated craft cocktail experience made with local ingredients and sharable bites served from an elevator-car-transformed bar. Yes, you read that right.

Drinks are served from an old elevator car at the hotel that has been transformed into a bar.

Originally opened in 1985, Mayfair House Hotel & Garden is a staple in Coconut Grove. The hotel reopened in 2022 with two original food outlets by Lost Boy & Co., led by partners Chris Hudnall and Randy Alonso, who are committed to reviving historic spaces.
The Fountain Louge offers an intimate cocktail experience.
Mayfair House Hotel & Garden/Katie June Burton photo
The cocktail prices range from $16 to $18 and the menu includes classics such as martinis made to your taste, the "1796 Negroni" made with Santa Teresa 1796, the "Fountain Spritz" made with strawberry-infused martini fiero bitters, and the "Paperplane" made with Lost Boy & Co. buffalo trace single barrel.

To pair with the signature cocktails, guests can order from the sharable bites menu, which features mini buns that come in unique varieties such as wild boar and sage, lamb merguez, Wagyu, and Southwest chicken. The bar will also serve flatbreads with short rib or wild mushrooms and a raw bar selection that features ceviche, oysters, and a lump crab cocktail.

Charcuterie lovers can order a charcuterie board made with a selection of deli meats and cheeses. Options include 15-month Serrano ham, saucisson sec, Maytag blue cheese, truffle goat cheese, pâte de Champagne made from heritage pork, and Mousse Truffée brand chicken liver with wild mushrooms and truffle served with tomato jam, grisines (thin bread sticks), and grape.
A bites and sharable menu is available.
Mayfair House Hotel & Garden/Katie June Burton photo
The lounge offers weekly programs, including happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday. At happy hour, guests can enjoy $10 cocktails, $6 beer, $9 wine, and a specialty food menu. On Vino Wednesdays, from 5 to 11 p.m., wine bottles are half-off.

For those looking for a lively but chill Friday night, the lounge hosts a vinyl night with old-school tunes, $10 cocktails, $9 wine, $8 beer, and $12 snacks.

In addition to its weekly programming, guests can look forward to pop-up collaborations at the lounge very soon.

Plus, from February 14 through February 17, the lounge will host a "Bubbles & Bites" experience in honor of Valentine's Day with a specialty menu featuring raw bar selections and bites paired with Champagne.

Fountain Lounge. 3000 Florida Ave., Miami; 305-441-0000; mayfairhousemiami.com. 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa

