Iconic Miami Sports Bar Duffy's Tavern Sold for $4.5 Million

Months after New Times broke the news that the end of beloved Miami restaurant Duffy's Tavern was near, the restaurant's site has just sold for $4.5 million.
According to Kerdyk Real Estate, who handled the sale of the development site at Duffy’s Tavern Sports Grill, the landmark bar and restaurant at 2108 SW 57th Ave. has sold for $4.5 million in a site deal on July 26.
The seller was 2112 Realty Corp. and the buyer was Greenway Point, LLC. Kerdyk Real Estate team members William Colas, the director of sales, and Trae Kerdyk, a senior associate, represented the seller.
Longtime regulars of Duffy's Tavern in Miami were devastated this past March after the sports bar and grill announced it was up for sale.
Located just beyond the western edge of Coral Gables, the quirky, cash-only Irish sports bar has served beer, loaded sandwiches, soups and chili, fish dip, and burgers to a sports-loving crowd for almost 70 years. Since 1955, it's been the place to go to when you want to cheer a local team on, especially the Hurricanes or the Dolphins, because every inch of wall space is lined with a sports banner or picture. It's welcomed generations of families for Friday-night dinners, sports games, and high school reunions for decades.
According to the buyer, Duffy’s Tavern will remain as a tenant for the immediate future.
“There are few iconic properties in Miami that have the location, appeal, name recognition and community support as Duffy’s Tavern,” says William H. “Bill” Kerdyk, Jr., president and CEO of Kerdyk Real Estate. “This is a tremendous investment opportunity with access to Miami-Dade County and Coral Gables neighborhoods.”
In March, New Times spoke with Duffy’s owner, Russell, who has owned Duffy’s since he graduated from the University of Miami in 1984, back when it was affectionally called “Suntan U,” as he says.
What makes the property so valuable, and worthy of a $4.5 million sale, is that it covers over 30,000 square feet — and even includes an over 3,000-square-foot building next door. This is almost unheard of, especially in the area between Brickell and West Miami. “We own almost like an acre, which is rare in Miami," explains Russell. "There are not many oceans left between the ocean and the Everglades. My partner is 86, and his grandpa told him, ‘Never buy the business without owning the property first.’”
Russell and his business partner own the building and the land — although he humbly refers to himself as “the little innkeeper” (he’s known for his great sense of humor).
“I was 22 when I got involved with Duffy’s. I had just graduated U of M [University of Miami] with a major in business and a minor in beer. Most people had a major,” he cheekily told New Times at the time. “My dad went there, I went there, my son went there, and my daughter went there. I could never get in there now — I got in there when it was ‘Suntan U.’”
Although Duffy's Tavern will remain as a tenant on the property for the immediate future, Russell has no plans to reincarnate it elsewhere or reopen it. What future developers do with the property is up to fate, and Russell is letting it take its course with grace.
“I talk to God, and I say, 'God, you want me here, and I’ll stay here. If I can do better, then you’ll let me know.'"
As for now, Duffy's Tavern remains open at 2108 SW 57th Ave. eager to serve its longtime customers.
Duffy's Tavern. 2108 SW 57th Ave., Miami; 305-264-6580; duffystavernmiami.com. Daily 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.