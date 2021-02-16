La Bottega Aims to Import the Delicacies of the Italian Riviera to Coconut Grove

La Bottega, a gourmet Italian market and café, will open next year at the new Mr. C Residences in Coconut Grove.

La Bottega, a high-end Italian market and café from Italy's famed Cipriani family, will make its debut next year at the family's Mr. C Residences in Coconut Grove.

Located within the new residential development across the street from Regatta Park, the 5,250-square-foot restaurant and marketplace will offer a selection of imported foods along with house-made Italian breads and focaccia, salads, made-to-order pasta, panini, crêpes, and desserts.

Taking cues from their family heritage and extensive travels, Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani conceived La Bottega with the property's developer, David Martin, CEO of the Miami-based development firm Terra.

Ignazio and Maggio say they envision Mr. C as a way to offer the area a distinctive culinary experience inspired by the glamour of the Italian Riviera of the 1950s. The café will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, designed to echo similar concepts found in Rome and Milan.

Ignazio's great-grandfather Giuseppe founded Harry’s Bar in Venice in 1931. There, Ignazio worked closely with his grandfather, Arrigo, and later his father, overseeing operations at all the Cipriani restaurants. Alongside his brother Maggio, he also developed Mr. C hotels, their own independent hospitality concept, which started with the launch of Mr. C Beverly Hills in 2011.

“With La Bottega, I was inspired by my childhood and family trips to Venice and the Italian countryside, where you could have a different gourmet culinary experience at every corner," Ignazio Cipriani tells New Times. "From the scents to the flavors, Italian cuisine is centered around our five senses, and we will bring that level of authenticity to Miami."

The interior, designed by the Meyer Davis studio, will introduce a contemporary take on classic European style, incorporating a maritime ambiance and touches such as leather banquettes and polished floors.

Open daily, both the café and the market will stock products from Cipriani Food, including the same organic sauces, olive oil, and vinegar used in the kitchen of Harry's Bar in Venice. Cocktail fans will also find the classic Bellini Cipriani, a drink invented at the famed bar (and made with Cipriani’s own prosecco). Pasta lovers will be treated to the classic Cipriani egg pasta dough, a signature offering that will be served with fish, lobster, vegetables, or a traditional pesto sauce.

"My favorites are the variety of Italian cheeses and cured meats, and — of course — the fresh pasta similar to how I grew up," Ignazio Cipriani says. "These ingredients could be found locally, but I really wanted a high-quality selection curated and imported from Italy, all housed under one upscale market in Miami. Our products will be hand-selected and come directly from the best producers, so there are no compromises when it comes to their quality and authenticity.”

Residents who fork over anywhere from $650,000 to more than $5 million for lodgings at Mr. C will have access to some special perks, including Milano-style coffee service in the form of cappuccino and brioche hand-delivered to their homes. They'll also be able to avail themselves of at-home cooking classes, wine dinners, and weekly meal menus crafted by the La Bottega team — not to mention customizable Little C's lunch boxes, picnic baskets, and yacht catering.

“I was lucky enough to grow up in a family in Italy where food was much more than a necessity to survive — it was a pleasure to be shared with friends and family. There was no room for compromise on freshness, quality of ingredients and simple good tastes," Ignazio says. "A leisurely long meal is a luxury that we don't always have, but that should not prevent us from an equally satisfactory experience on the run. That's why La Bottega at Mr. C Residences Coconut Grove was born: Simple, good food; real Italian tastes; fresh, high-quality ingredients, all cooked a few moments before you eat it."

La Bottega. Opens in 2022. 2655 S. Bayshore Drive, Coconut Grove; mrcresidencescoconutgrove.com.