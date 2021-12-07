Cardi B Launched a Boozy Whipped Cream During Miami Art Week

The rapper and songwriter celebrated her entrepreneurial debut in the spirits space with a launch party this past weekend during Miami Art Week. The event took place at a celebrity-studded party at Pharrell Williams and David Grutman's Goodtime Hotel, which opened earlier this year. Guests included her husband Offset, Mary J. Blige, Timbaland, Winston Duke, and Dale Moss. Cardi B was on hand to pour whipped cream directly into the mouths of guests.
"I chose Whipshots because it fits more of my style — I am not a hardcore liquor drinker," the singer tells New Times. "I like things that are sexy and tasty. I was one time planning to partner to create a margarita brand, but it's just not me. Whipshots is more fun."
In partnership with Starco Brands, Cardi B has lent her sense of playfulness, style, and entrepreneurial prowess to the creative direction of Whipshots. The vodka-infused whipped "cream" comes in three flavors; mocha, caramel, and vanilla, all of which contain an eyebrow-raising 10 percent ABV. Cans are available in three sizes, price at $6 and up.
whipshots.com, powered by the Spirits Network.
"I kinda knew it, but selling out that fast made me feel more secure about the product. Because not a lot of people have tasted it yet, so I like to show my partners that it still is worth it," says Cardi B.
"This product is a complete innovation in spirits, it is changing the game, but it's also a big innovation in celebration. When we think about brand partnerships and culture, you really want to try to find somebody that's a true match in the sense that whoever that is, they don't have to try, and Cardi B was perfect for this," says Ross Sklar, founder and CEO of Starco Group, a California-based company that specializes in chemical technologies.
Sklar and Cardi B worked to develop the three starter flavors with plans to release additional flavors next year. "To be able to drop the product direct as a spirit brand is super-innovative and has rarely been done. Cardi B is a delight to work with. It's authentic because she's a ton of fun and transparent," Sklar says.
"I want to have conversations that people are afraid to have, and I want to highlight beautiful women." —Cardi Btweet this
Cardi B's future is looking bright. Besides launching Whipshots, she was recently named Playboy's first-ever creative director in residence. "I am excited, but now that everyone is so excited for me, I am getting a bit overwhelmed because I feel like that's a lot of pressure, but I can do it," she says. "I really want sex appeal, I love that, and I'm a wild girl, and that's what I want to contribute to the brand. I want to have conversations that people are afraid to have, and I want to highlight beautiful women."
It seems 2022 has plenty in store for Cardi B as her growth as an entrepreneur continues.