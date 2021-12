Cardi B Launched a Boozy Whipped Cream During Miami Art Week

click to enlarge The dessert table at last weekend's Whipshots launch party Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Whipshots

click to enlarge Cardi B enjoys Whipshots with models. Photo by Jora Frantzis via Starco Brands

Cardi B has entered the world of celebrity-branded booze with the introduction of Whipshots, a boozy, vodka-spiked nondairy whipped cream.The rapper and songwriter celebrated her entrepreneurial debut in the spirits space with a launch party this past weekend during Miami Art Week. The event took place at a celebrity-studded party at Pharrell Williams and David Grutman's Goodtime Hotel, which opened earlier this year. Guests included her husband Offset, Mary J. Blige, Timbaland, Winston Duke, and Dale Moss. Cardi B was on hand to pour whipped cream directly into the mouths of guests."I chose Whipshots because it fits more of my style — I am not a hardcore liquor drinker," the singer tells. "I like things that are sexy and tasty. I was one time planning to partner to create a margarita brand, but it's just not me. Whipshots is more fun."In partnership with Starco Brands, Cardi B has lent her sense of playfulness, style, and entrepreneurial prowess to the creative direction of Whipshots. The vodka-infused whipped "cream" comes in three flavors; mocha, caramel, and vanilla, all of which contain an eyebrow-raising 10 percent ABV. Cans are available in three sizes, price at $6 and up.Every day during the month of December, fans have the chance to purchase their own Whipshots with Whip Drop, a release program that drops 500 cans each day via whipshots.com , powered by the Spirits Network."I kinda knew it, but selling out that fast made me feel more secure about the product. Because not a lot of people have tasted it yet, so I like to show my partners that it still is worth it," says Cardi B."This product is a complete innovation in spirits, it is changing the game, but it's also a big innovation in celebration. When we think about brand partnerships and culture, you really want to try to find somebody that's a true match in the sense that whoever that is, they don't have to try, and Cardi B was perfect for this," says Ross Sklar, founder and CEO of Starco Group , a California-based company that specializes in chemical technologies.Sklar and Cardi B worked to develop the three starter flavors with plans to release additional flavors next year. "To be able to drop the product direct as a spirit brand is super-innovative and has rarely been done. Cardi B is a delight to work with. It's authentic because she's a ton of fun and transparent," Sklar says.Cardi B's future is looking bright. Besides launching Whipshots, she was recently named Playboy's first-ever creative director in residence . "I am excited, but now that everyone is so excited for me, I am getting a bit overwhelmed because I feel like that's a lot of pressure, but I can do it," she says. "I really want sex appeal, I love that, and I'm a wild girl, and that's what I want to contribute to the brand. I want to have conversations that people are afraid to have, and I want to highlight beautiful women."Cardi B also talked about her upcoming hair-care line, after a recent photo she posted of her natural hair went viral online. "I've been taking my time with this because I do my own hair mask naturally. I need someone that will make a very good preservative for the hair mask. Also, I just don't want to put out any product and just put my name on it, because I really take hair seriously," she sharesIt seems 2022 has plenty in store for Cardi B as her growth as an entrepreneur continues.