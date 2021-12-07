Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Celebrities

Cardi B Launched a Boozy Whipped Cream During Miami Art Week

December 7, 2021 8:00AM

Cardi B at the Miami launch party for Whipshots.
Cardi B at the Miami launch party for Whipshots. Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Whipshots
Cardi B has entered the world of celebrity-branded booze with the introduction of Whipshots, a boozy, vodka-spiked nondairy whipped cream.

The rapper and songwriter celebrated her entrepreneurial debut in the spirits space with a launch party this past weekend during Miami Art Week. The event took place at a celebrity-studded party at Pharrell Williams and David Grutman's Goodtime Hotel, which opened earlier this year. Guests included her husband Offset, Mary J. Blige, Timbaland, Winston Duke, and Dale Moss. Cardi B was on hand to pour whipped cream directly into the mouths of guests.

"I chose Whipshots because it fits more of my style — I am not a hardcore liquor drinker," the singer tells New Times. "I like things that are sexy and tasty. I was one time planning to partner to create a margarita brand, but it's just not me. Whipshots is more fun."

In partnership with Starco Brands, Cardi B has lent her sense of playfulness, style, and entrepreneurial prowess to the creative direction of Whipshots. The vodka-infused whipped "cream" comes in three flavors; mocha, caramel, and vanilla, all of which contain an eyebrow-raising 10 percent ABV. Cans are available in three sizes, price at $6 and up.
click to enlarge The dessert table at last weekend's Whipshots launch party - PHOTO BY ARTURO HOLMES/GETTY IMAGES FOR WHIPSHOTS
The dessert table at last weekend's Whipshots launch party
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Whipshots
Every day during the month of December, fans have the chance to purchase their own Whipshots with Whip Drop, a release program that drops 500 cans each day via whipshots.com, powered by the Spirits Network.

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


"I kinda knew it, but selling out that fast made me feel more secure about the product. Because not a lot of people have tasted it yet, so I like to show my partners that it still is worth it," says Cardi B.

"This product is a complete innovation in spirits, it is changing the game, but it's also a big innovation in celebration. When we think about brand partnerships and culture, you really want to try to find somebody that's a true match in the sense that whoever that is, they don't have to try, and Cardi B was perfect for this," says Ross Sklar, founder and CEO of Starco Group, a California-based company that specializes in chemical technologies.

"I want to have conversations that people are afraid to have, and I want to highlight beautiful women." —Cardi B

tweet this
Sklar and Cardi B worked to develop the three starter flavors with plans to release additional flavors next year. "To be able to drop the product direct as a spirit brand is super-innovative and has rarely been done. Cardi B is a delight to work with. It's authentic because she's a ton of fun and transparent," Sklar says.

Cardi B's future is looking bright. Besides launching Whipshots, she was recently named Playboy's first-ever creative director in residence. "I am excited, but now that everyone is so excited for me, I am getting a bit overwhelmed because I feel like that's a lot of pressure, but I can do it," she says. "I really want sex appeal, I love that, and I'm a wild girl, and that's what I want to contribute to the brand. I want to have conversations that people are afraid to have, and I want to highlight beautiful women."
click to enlarge Cardi B enjoys Whipshots with models. - PHOTO BY JORA FRANTZIS VIA STARCO BRANDS
Cardi B enjoys Whipshots with models.
Photo by Jora Frantzis via Starco Brands
Cardi B also talked about her upcoming hair-care line, after a recent photo she posted of her natural hair went viral online. "I've been taking my time with this because I do my own hair mask naturally. I need someone that will make a very good preservative for the hair mask. Also, I just don't want to put out any product and just put my name on it, because I really take hair seriously," she shares

It seems 2022 has plenty in store for Cardi B as her growth as an entrepreneur continues.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Past Perfect

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation