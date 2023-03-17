Glitzy Supper Club Carbone Beach to Return During Formula 1

In what was a nutso-beyond-belief week for celeb sightings and Miami flair alike, perhaps no other event was more pizzazz-filled during Formula 1 (F1) Week '22 than Carbone Beach.
Like the race itself, Carbone Beach is zooming back into town. This extravagant, four-night supper club that stretches across the South Beach sands returns May 4 through 7.
"Hosting Carbone Beach during Formula 1 in Miami is the ultimate merger of adrenaline, luxury, and hospitality," Mario Carbone, managing partner of Major Food Group, tells New Times. "It's a spectacle that brings together unparalleled energy and glamour. This year will be even bigger and more lavish than our inaugural year. We expect to surpass that level of excitement and decadence, creating an unforgettable experience with new performances and indulgences that are truly over-the-top. After all, that's what Carbone Beach is all about."
Indeed, the 2022 affair was unforgettable. Last year's event had performances by Andrea Bocelli, Wyclef Jean, Kygo, Nas, and Chloe Flower. Celebrity attendees included David Beckham, Derek Jeter, James Corden, LeBron James, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Jamie Foxx, and Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
On the culinary front, last year's event, held under a massive tent, included the likes of curated cocktails, raw bars, caviar displays, and some of Carbone's signature dishes, including a spicy rigatoni vodka and veal parmesan. While Carbone isn't up for publicly confirming this year's morsels, the chef said, "for us, this is the jewel of the 2023 event calendar," adding, "We are always trying to push the limits of what we can do. You can bank on having one of the best nights of your life."
Tickets for Carbone Beach run $3,000 a pop and must be purchased with an American Express card. Guests can now visit carbonebeach.com to be added to a waiting list or request a table accommodating eight to 14 guests. Last year's nightly supper clubs accommodated approximately 200 guests, and, according to Bloomberg, the capacity will be nearly 400 nightly this year.
To make the most of Carbone Beach, Carbone has some pro tips. "Come hungry, bring a change of shoes, and cancel tomorrow's calls," he says.
American Express presents Carbone Beach. 7:30 p.m. nightly May 4 through 7 on Miami Beach near 18th St. and Collins Ave.; carbonebeach.com. Tickets cost $3,000 via resy.com.