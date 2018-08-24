Doral's Cancun Grill Launches Mexican Buffet Brunch with Bottomless Margaritas

This past July, Miami Lakes' Cancun Grill debuted a sister restaurant in Doral. The family-owned Mexican restaurant, which opened nearly 30 years ago, built a loyal following through offering hearty portions of tacos, burritos, and guacamole, in an upbeat atmosphere with cocktails and live music.
In Doral, Cancun Grill is now behind a Sunday buffet-style brunch party with unlimited drinks and a mariachi band.
While most dishes rotate weekly, staples include a build-your-own quesadilla bar; an eggs-your-way station, serving huevos rancheros, scrambled eggs, huevos motuleños, and huevos a la Mexicana; and additional tables stocked with salads, fruit, and Mexican stews.
In addition, brunch includes weekly ceviche specials, fresh seafood, various fajitas, and sweet and savory Mexican breads — from conchas and orejas, to pancakes and waffles.
As for cocktails, expect bottomless mimosas or house margaritas for an added $7. The weekly event also includes mariachi band performances, as well as seating on a private outdoor terrance and bar area. Without alcohol, brunch is priced at $28.
Doral's Cancun Grill also features all-you-can-eat tacos on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to close, and kids eat free on Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday after 4 p.m.
Cancun Grill Doral. 7835 NW 107th Ave., Doral; 305-307-7003; cancungrilldoral.com. Brunch is served Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
