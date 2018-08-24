Doral's Cancun Grill Launches Mexican Buffet Brunch with Bottomless Margaritas

This past July, Miami Lakes' Cancun Grill debuted a sister restaurant in Doral. The family-owned Mexican restaurant, which opened nearly 30 years ago, built a loyal following through offering hearty portions of tacos, burritos, and guacamole, in an upbeat atmosphere with cocktails and live music.

In Doral, Cancun Grill is now behind a Sunday buffet-style brunch party with unlimited drinks and a mariachi band.

While most dishes rotate weekly, staples include a build-your-own quesadilla bar; an eggs-your-way station, serving huevos rancheros, scrambled eggs, huevos motuleños, and huevos a la Mexicana; and additional tables stocked with salads, fruit, and Mexican stews.