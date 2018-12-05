Cake Thai Opens Inside Wynwood's 1-800-Lucky

For most of this year, Phuket "Cake" Thongsodchaveondee, the Thai chef who dishes up some of the city's best South Asian cuisine, was relegated to his original MiMo District restaurant after the closure of his eponymous Wynwood spot followed by that of his nearby Gaijin, a Japanese eatery focused on intensely flavored small plates meant to be paired with copious amounts of booze.

Yet earlier this week, Cake opened a stall inside of Wynwood's 1-800-Lucky food hall dishing out southern Thai street food. The new stall replaces Coyo Taco co-owner and chef Scott Linquist's Les Bahn Amis that specialized in Vietnamese sandwiches.