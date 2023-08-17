Burger Beast Celebrates 15 Years With Burger Collaboration Pop-Ups and a Foodie Scavenger Hunt

Miami food blogger and burger aficionado Sef Gonzalez — known to local food lovers as "Burger Beast" — wants to take you on a scavenger hunt.
And not just any scavenger hunt, but one aimed at showcasing his favorite longtime Miami restaurants for equal parts historical appreciation and gastronomic journey.
Why? To celebrate his 15-year "blogiversary," of course.
On September 12, 2008, Gonzalez posted the first entry to his Miami food blog chronicling website BurgerBeast.com.
Now, nearly two decades later, the Miami-born-and-raised blogger has expanded beyond writing, organizing countless food truck events (and setting up the original Guinness World Record for the Largest Parade of Food Trucks) and penning All About the Burger, to creating Miami's (now closed) Burger Museum and hosting food-focused festivals like Croqueta Palooza.
This September, Gonzalez pays homage to his ongoing coverage of the Miami food scene with a series of burger pop-ups, collaborations, and a food-focused scavenger hunt around Westchester.
Gonzalez recalls the blog's inception, one he initially named Now That's a Tasty Burger — a nod to Samuel L. Jackson's line in Pulp Fiction after he samples a "Big Kahuna" burger during the movie's apartment scene.
For months, Gonzalez ruminated on the idea of starting a food blog, but it wasn't until he ate a burger that blew his mind that he found true inspiration. Although his uncle had originally sent him to Eastside Pizza to try the meatball sub, it was the restaurant's homemade burger he fell in love with.
"I ended up ordering the "Swiss Alps" burger they advertised as a hand-shaped patty with a house-baked bun topped with mushrooms and Swiss," Gonzalez tells New Times. "Back then, you didn't see mom and pops making burgers like that — or on any menu but a fast food one, for that matter."
If celebrating alongside Gonzalez sounds like a delicious idea, next month's "Burger Beast Blogiversary" series of pop-up events will kick off at Joanna's Marketplace on Saturday, September 2. The series continues throughout the month with stops at the Westchester Mojo Donuts (September 10), Cuban Guys in Hialeah (September 16), Pincho on Flagler (September 23), and El Rey de Las Fritas (September 30). Menu details and times can be found on the Burger Beast blog.
"Westchester is where it all started, so it seems fitting for people to try some Burger Beast-approved places and support the community because, at the end of the day, that's what it's all about," shares Gonzalez, who chose to highlight various iconic Miami establishments along Bird Road.
A few of the pop-ups will feature Gonzalez's "Cruz Diablo" burger, a tribute to his grandfather, and his family's journey from Cuba to Miami.
The burger will be a signature item when Gonzalez opens a standalone Burger Beast restaurant, which he says is in the making. For now, fans of the blogger can try his smashed burger — his proprietary "luncheonette" blend based on Walgreens' original lunch counter burger recipe topped with cheese, crispy onions, jalapeños, and a spicy-ish sauce on a sesame seed bun — at ongoing pop-up events.
The Burger Beast scavenger hunt is slated to take place the same day as the Mojo Donuts Burger Beast pop-up. The event will begin at noon when details about the hunt will be announced. Participants can tackle the scavenger hunt alone or with a team of up to five members. Single participants or teams must purchase a $20 ticket to participate.
"If you love food, and you love burgers, this event is for you — and it gives people a shot at winning a bunch of gift cards to some of my favorite restaurants," sums up Gonzalez. "All in all, expect to have a good time, eat some great food, and learn a little bit about the Miami food scene along the way."