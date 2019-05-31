 


    Herban Planet
4
Bunbury Wine Bar Relocates to Miami's A&amp;E DistrictEXPAND
Courtesy of Bunbury

Bunbury Wine Bar Relocates to Miami's A&E District

Clarissa Buch | May 31, 2019 | 9:00am
Bunbury, the Argentine wine bar and restaurant, has found a new home. After serving Edgewater for more than five years, Bunbury recently relocated to the Arts & Entertainment District at Square Station, a newly opened apartment building located at 1420 NE Miami Pl., just a few blocks from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

“We could have moved anywhere in Miami, but couldn’t resist the opportunity in downtown," co-owner Paula Costa says. “This area is quickly becoming a destination for our clients, and we look forward to welcoming our loyal customers and neighbors for a glass of wine, empanada, or morning cafecito in a laid-back, relaxing space and setting.”

In addition to Bunbury's dreamy interior, marked with low-lit hanging lights, vintage furnishings, and a wall of more than 100 hand-selected wines, the A&E location includes a new concept called Fonda Café by Bunbury, which will offer an expanded breakfast and lunch menu, as well as a fully equipped liquor bar with a mix of classic and innovative cocktails.

Inside the 7,500-square-foot space, the new location maintains its cozy feel, despite offering large dining areas with ample indoor and outdoor seating.

Menu highlights include a selection of empanadas, such as four-cheese with smoked bacon, goat cheese and ratatouille, and hand-cut beef with chimichurri; burrata with prosciutto, arugula, and sundried tomato pesto; pan-seared duck breast served with raspberry dressing and roasted sweet potatoes; and brie crocante, warm brie cheese breaded with almonds and served with fig vinaigrette and mixed greens. Prices range from $4.50 to $25.

Despite the location change, Bunbury remains the highest rated Argentine restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 418 reviews on Yelp.

Bunbury. 1420 NE Miami Pl., Miami; 305-333-6929; bunburymiami.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

