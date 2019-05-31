Bunbury Wine Bar Relocates to Miami's A&E District

Bunbury, the Argentine wine bar and restaurant, has found a new home. After serving Edgewater for more than five years, Bunbury recently relocated to the Arts & Entertainment District at Square Station, a newly opened apartment building located at 1420 NE Miami Pl., just a few blocks from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.
“We could have moved anywhere in Miami, but couldn’t resist the opportunity in downtown," co-owner Paula Costa says. “This area is quickly becoming a destination for our clients, and we look forward to welcoming our loyal customers and neighbors for a glass of wine, empanada, or morning cafecito in a laid-back, relaxing space and setting.”
In addition to Bunbury's dreamy interior, marked with low-lit hanging lights, vintage furnishings, and a wall of more than 100 hand-selected wines, the A&E location includes a new concept called Fonda Café by Bunbury, which will offer an expanded breakfast and lunch menu, as well as a fully equipped liquor bar with a mix of classic and innovative cocktails.
Inside the 7,500-square-foot space, the new location maintains its cozy feel, despite offering large dining areas with ample indoor and outdoor seating.
Menu highlights include a selection of empanadas, such as four-cheese with smoked bacon, goat cheese and ratatouille, and hand-cut beef with chimichurri; burrata with prosciutto, arugula, and sundried tomato pesto; pan-seared duck breast served with raspberry dressing and roasted sweet potatoes; and brie crocante, warm brie cheese breaded with almonds and served with fig vinaigrette and mixed greens. Prices range from $4.50 to $25.
Despite the location change, Bunbury remains the highest rated Argentine restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 418 reviews on Yelp.
Bunbury. 1420 NE Miami Pl., Miami; 305-333-6929; bunburymiami.com.
