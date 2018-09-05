Café Grumpy Opens in Coral Gables With Cold-Brew Slushies and Zak the Baker Pastries

Café Grumpy is anything but what its name implies. The Brooklyn-based shop, which opened this summer in Coral Gables, serves coffee, tea, and local pastries in a welcoming and Wi-Fi-connected space.

"So many New Yorkers travel to Miami," cofounder Caroline Bell says. "Miami seemed like a natural place to go. When we found Coral Gables, we knew this was the perfect place."

Founded in 2005, Café Grumpy is an independently owned shop with eight locations across New York City. Coral Gables marks the company's first spot outside the Northeast.