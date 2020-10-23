Croquetapalooza Beast Box, Bark 'n' Brunch, and Other Food Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, preorder a curated box of croquetas to celebrate Burger Beast's annual Croquetapalooza. Plus, Brimstone Grill's Bark 'n' Brunch returns, Toro Toro reopens its dining room, and Vizcaya hosts a virtual baking class.

Pre-order a box of croquetas from Miami's best. Photo by FujifilmGirl

Preorder the Croquetapalooza Beast Box

This December, Burger Beast's annual croqueta celebration, Croquetapalooza, will look different than years past. Instead of a large mass gathering at Magic City Casino, the event has transformed into a single takeaway box ($75). Inside, find a selection of freshly fried croquetas from five of Miami's best croqueta-makers, including CAO Bakery, Dos Croquetas, Sergio's, Islas Canarias, and Masa Craft. The box will also include goodies from Night Owl Cookies, Breadman Bakery, and Empanada Harry's. Only 100 boxes are available, and preorders are now available for a December 5 pick-up. Order via burgerbeast.com while supplies last.

EXPAND Toro Toro has reopened. Courtesy of Toro Toro

Toro Toro Reopens for Lunch and Dinner

Toro Toro, chef Richard Sandoval’s pan-Latin steakhouse located at the InterContinental Miami, will reopen today (Friday) for lunch and dinner. The dinner menu, led by executive chef Jean Delgado, includes chicharrón de camarón, lomo saltado empanadas, and togarashi tuna salad, plus classic Toro Toro skewers and tomahawk steak. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; 305-372-4710; torotoromiami.com.

EXPAND Check out the El Crispy. Photo courtesy of Pincho

Chicken Sandwich Peace Summit at Pincho

Pincho has published an open letter inviting representatives from Popeyes and Chik-fil-A to take part in a "Peace Summit," where they will all meet at Pincho Hialeah to make amends, break bread, and end the longtime chicken sandwich war. The event will be live-streamed on Pincho's Instagram (@pincho) so fans can participate. Otherwise, show your support for the newest chicken sandwich to hit Miami: Pincho's El Crispy. Every crispy chicken sandwich is made on a locally baked brioche bun, featuring certified antibiotic-free chicken breast coated in Pincho’s secret recipe of seasoned flour breading. The sandwich is topped with pickles and Pincho's signature sauce ($5.99). Upgrade to the El Crispy Deluxe, which includes cheese, lettuce, and tomato ($6.99). Available at all Pincho locations; pincho.com.

EXPAND Brunch with your pup this weekend. Courtesy of Brimstone Woodfire Grill

Bark 'n' Brunch at Brimstone Woodfire Grill Doral

Bark 'n' Brunch is back at Brimstone Doral. This Saturday, enjoy brunch dishes and bottomless mimosas while the pups chow down on a selection of specialty bowls and "puptails" (puppy cocktails) made from Brimstone's house-made bone broth. 11:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 24, at Brimstone Woodfire Grill, 8300 NW 36 St., Doral; 786-837-8960; brimstonewoodfiregrill.com. Admission is free; brunch is pay as you go.

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens Photo by Bill Sumner

Virtual Baking Class with Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

Ever wonder what Vizcaya's kitchen looks like? Now's your chance to get an inside look: Explore the culinary history of the museum and gardens on Sunday with a virtual galette-baking class over Zoom. The hourlong program begins with a tour of the historic mansion's kitchen and dining spaces, led by community manager Rebecca Peterson, followed by a cooking class taught by baker Lucia Meneses from Dade Heritage Trust. On the menu? The galette, a delicious, flaky tart that was a favorite of the French chef, who worked at Vizcaya when it served as a private winter estate. Stick around after the class for a Q&A session with the experts. 10 a.m. Saturday; vizcaya.org. Tickets cost $20.