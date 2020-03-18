Miami's Best Restaurant Takeout Options During the Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has caused so many uncertainties and mandatory closings, but it's reassuring to know that some of the city's most comforting dishes are still available for takeout.

During these trying times, it's important to continue to support local businesses for as long as possible. From large bowls of warm pho to kits complete with everything needed to make pizza at home, here are six of the best bets for comforting takeout in Miami while you practice social distancing.

EXPAND Boia De's tortellini en brodo Photo by FujifilmGirl

Boia De 5205 NE Second Ave., Miami

305-967-8866

As of Thursday, March 19, Boia De will operate as a takeout-only restaurant via its walk-up window from noon until 8 p.m. until further notice. The menu will consist of a few Boia De favorites, such as the crispy polenta and the tagliolini al Nero, as well as some sandwiches, including the La Pollita fried chicken sandwich and a BLT with Proper Sausages bacon. Orders can be placed by phone.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Eating House

Eating House Miami 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables

305-448-6524.

Known by many for its pasta carbonara, Coral Gables' Eating House is offering family-size servings of make-at-home pasta kits featuring several of the menu's pasta offerings — carbonara ($50), Pomodoro ($40), pesto ($40), and bolognese ($50). All kits include fresh-made pasta, sauce, Parmesan cheese, mixed greens salad, and dessert dirt cups. Each kit is made to serve four people or one really hungry carb-craver. Orders can be made by calling the restaurant and are available for pickup between noon and 9 p.m.

Bucatini at Jaguar Sun. Photo by Laine Doss

Jaguar Sun 230 NE Fourth St., Miami

786-860-2422

jaguarsonmia.com

The popular downtown Miami spot is offering some of its menu favorites for pickup. Options include leeks ($9), little gem salad ($10), bucatini cacio e pepe ($11), rigatoni ($12), kouign amann ($5), a full loaf of sourdough bread ($6), a half loaf of sourdough bread ($3), and Parker House rolls ($3). Bottles of wine are also available for purchase. Orders can be placed by emailing info@jaguarsunmia.com.

Vegetable-forward meals at Phuc Yea. Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea

Phuc Yea 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-602-3710

Snag Phuc Yea's comforting classics such as PY noodles and pho. Other items include green papaya salad, crisp imperial rolls, and seafood curry. Curbside pickup and delivery (free for those who live in zip codes 33137 and 33138) are available. Phuc Yea is also delivering to Brickell, Miami Shores, Normandy Isle, and 71st Street in Miami Beach. Plus, delivery is available to all Miami Beach customers who order $75 or more. Place delivery orders online, or call for curbside pickup to avoid delivery fees.

Take home steak. Photo courtesy by Red the Steakhouse

Red the Steakhouse 119 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-534-3688

A steak-filled feast is now available for takeout at Red the Steakhouse in South Beach. Choose from the entire menu, including signature cuts of meat and fresh seafood with heaping side dishes such as four-cheese macaroni and cheese, wild forged mushrooms, and Brussels sprouts with pancetta. Orders can be placed in person or by calling the restaurant. Free delivery through Postmates is available, and the restaurant itself will deliver to customers located in the South of Fifth neighborhood.

EXPAND Make your own pizza with this kit from Stanzione 87. Photo courtesy of Stanzione 87

Stanzione 87 87 SW Eighth St., Miami

786-360-1852

stanzione87.com

Stanzione 87 is open for both pickup and delivery. The full menu is available, as are complete pizza-making kits that include dough, sauce, cheese, basil, and instructions on how to create a perfect pie at home. Each kit not only supports a local restaurant but also offers a fun, hands-on activity. An impressive selection of natural wines is also available. Visit Stanzione 87's website to place orders.