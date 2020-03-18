Miami's Best Restaurant Takeout Options During the Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has caused so many uncertainties and mandatory closings, but it's reassuring to know that some of the city's most comforting dishes are still available for takeout.
During these trying times, it's important to continue to support local businesses for as long as possible. From large bowls of warm pho to kits complete with everything needed to make pizza at home, here are six of the best bets for comforting takeout in Miami while you practice social distancing.
Boia De5205 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-967-8866
boiaderestaurant.com
As of Thursday, March 19, Boia De will operate as a takeout-only restaurant via its walk-up window from noon until 8 p.m. until further notice. The menu will consist of a few Boia De favorites, such as the crispy polenta and the tagliolini al Nero, as well as some sandwiches, including the La Pollita fried chicken sandwich and a BLT with Proper Sausages bacon. Orders can be placed by phone.
Eating House Miami804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
305-448-6524.
eatinghousemiami.com
Known by many for its pasta carbonara, Coral Gables' Eating House is offering family-size servings of make-at-home pasta kits featuring several of the menu's pasta offerings — carbonara ($50), Pomodoro ($40), pesto ($40), and bolognese ($50). All kits include fresh-made pasta, sauce, Parmesan cheese, mixed greens salad, and dessert dirt cups. Each kit is made to serve four people or one really hungry carb-craver. Orders can be made by calling the restaurant and are available for pickup between noon and 9 p.m.
Jaguar Sun230 NE Fourth St., Miami
786-860-2422
jaguarsonmia.com
The popular downtown Miami spot is offering some of its menu favorites for pickup. Options include leeks ($9), little gem salad ($10), bucatini cacio e pepe ($11), rigatoni ($12), kouign amann ($5), a full loaf of sourdough bread ($6), a half loaf of sourdough bread ($3), and Parker House rolls ($3). Bottles of wine are also available for purchase. Orders can be placed by emailing info@jaguarsunmia.com.
Phuc Yea7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-602-3710
phucyea.com
Snag Phuc Yea's comforting classics such as PY noodles and pho. Other items include green papaya salad, crisp imperial rolls, and seafood curry. Curbside pickup and delivery (free for those who live in zip codes 33137 and 33138) are available. Phuc Yea is also delivering to Brickell, Miami Shores, Normandy Isle, and 71st Street in Miami Beach. Plus, delivery is available to all Miami Beach customers who order $75 or more. Place delivery orders online, or call for curbside pickup to avoid delivery fees.
Red the Steakhouse119 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-534-3688
redthesteakhouse.com
A steak-filled feast is now available for takeout at Red the Steakhouse in South Beach. Choose from the entire menu, including signature cuts of meat and fresh seafood with heaping side dishes such as four-cheese macaroni and cheese, wild forged mushrooms, and Brussels sprouts with pancetta. Orders can be placed in person or by calling the restaurant. Free delivery through Postmates is available, and the restaurant itself will deliver to customers located in the South of Fifth neighborhood.
Stanzione 8787 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-360-1852
stanzione87.com
Stanzione 87 is open for both pickup and delivery. The full menu is available, as are complete pizza-making kits that include dough, sauce, cheese, basil, and instructions on how to create a perfect pie at home. Each kit not only supports a local restaurant but also offers a fun, hands-on activity. An impressive selection of natural wines is also available. Visit Stanzione 87's website to place orders.
