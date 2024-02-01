The 7 Best Smash Burgers in Miami

2. Smash burgers are a different category from regular burgers. I said what I said.
3. Smash burgers are, honestly, superior.
4. See No. 1.
Smash burgers, according to Miami's very own burger expert Sef Gonzalez of Burger Beast, who has written about his burger escapades in Miami since 2008, aren't just a regular burger that's been smashed down with your hands. There's an actual science behind them. "Look up the Maillard reaction. That's what causes the crust,'" he texts me before we hop on a call to discuss the beauty that is a smash burger.
"There's actually a science behind a smash burger," he begins. "Pressing it into the grill over high heat with a lot of pressure gives it more surface area for the beef to develop a deep, rich crust and caramelization known as the Maillard reaction."
The more you know.
As for his all-time favorites? Gonzalez says Ted's and United States Burger Service (USBS) are his top contenders in the Miami smash burger scene. That's in addition to his own, the Cruz Diablo smash burger, which he sells wherever he pops up around Miami.
Lo and behold, here are the most viral, trending, delicious, crispy, and smashed burgers in the freaking 305. You know the kind — the kind of smash burger that has that robust burger flavor you crave, perfectly charred bits on the edges, and an incredibly juicy bite. The kind that leaves you dreaming of a smash burger at 11:30 p.m. on a Tuesday and waking up the following morning craving a burger at 9 a.m. That kind.
You're welcome.
Babe's Meat & Counter9216 SW 156th St., Miami
786-429-1315
babefroman.comThe custom butcher and sandwich shop, which was established more than a decade ago as a mom-and-pop business at Pinecrest Farmer's Market by Melanie Schoendorfer and her husband Jason, has been a brick-and-mortar shop for the past six years — and a haven for smash burger lovers in Pinecrest and Palmetto Bay (finally!). The shop produces all of its meats in-house, including bacon and a curated selection of high-end specialty meats. Today, the most popular menu item is the "Babe's" burger, a smash burger cooked to order on the grill, then topped with American cheese, housemade pickles, and sriracha mayo, and placed on a Martin's potato roll. Real burger lovers love Babe's.
Burger Beast Pop-Up at Mojo Donuts8870 SW 40th St., Ste. 13, Miami
burgerbeast.com/burgersThis list would not be complete without the smash burger expert's delicious "Hijo de Cruz Diablo" burger. The Beast's burger pop-up at Mojo Donuts on Bird Road sells out within the first two hours of opening — and for good reason. The "Hijo de Cruz Diablo" is his most popular smash burger: double smash 3.5-ounce patties, American cheese, crispy onions and jalapeños, "spicy-ish" special sauce, and guava sriracha ketchup on a sesame seed bun. The Burger Beast pops up at Mojo on the second and fourth Saturday of the month from noon to 3 p.m.
Louie's at Palm House5101 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-865-5152
palmhousemiami.comA newcomer to this list, and a strong contender, is the smash burger from Louie's at Palm House in Miami Beach. What makes this burger so special? Three things: Chef Louie Estrada's "Louie's Special" truffle sauce, the perfect Maillard reaction with the patty's perfectly dark and crispy edges, and the fact that this restaurant is located mere steps from the ocean under a tiki hut. Although it may be a trek for mainlanders, for those who live in Miami Beach, Louie's is the best smash burger on the island, hands down.
Masa Craft Kitchen at MIA Beer Company10400 NW 33rd St. #150, Doral
786-801-1721
mia.beerMasa's smash burgers start with a locally sourced house blend of brisket, chuck, and hanger, freshly ground and griddled to perfection. Paired with a beer at MIA Beer Company, you're in for a treat. The restaurant's fried onion smash burger is what dreams are made of. It is made of a double beef patty, thinly sliced sweet Vidalia onions smashed into the patties, American cheese, house "Woo!" sauce, house pickles, and a Martin's potato roll. Plus, you must try the restaurant's "Ube Longanisa Frita Smash," which is a double smash burger with a longanisa frita, smashed onions, American cheese, papitas, banana garlic mayo sauce, and an ube bun. Masa also offers Beyond burgers for your vegetarian and vegan friends.
Skinny Louie322 NW 24st St., Miami
786-362-5222
skinnylouieburgers.comSkinny Louie in Wynwood has blown up on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok in January — and for good reason. Its simple burger menu, with the option to pair your burger with fries or a milkshake and to make it a double or a triple, is bringing the nostalgia aspect to Miami's smash burger scene. The menu includes a double cheeseburger, an applewood bacon burger, and the "Skinny Louie Cheeseburger," made with American cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, ketchup, and mustard. Reviews on social media are mixed, but influencer Nick Pena (@thefoode) calls Skinny Louie's burger "absolute fire," "the real deal," and "💣.com."
Ted's Burgers Pop-Up at J. Wakefield Brewing120 NW 24th St., Miami
instagram.com/teds_burgersWhen you think of a smash burger in Miami, no one embodies the art quite like Ted's. The idea of making delicious burgers was born in Teodoro Armas' backyard, where they were a hit with friends and family and then, thanks to social media and word of mouth, Miami's best-kept secret. These days, you'll find Armas' weekend-only pop-up at J. Wakefield Brewing in Wynwood, where fans line up for up to an hour to get a taste of his "OKC Fried Onion Burger" made with special "T" sauce and fried onions, and the "American Classic," prepared to order with your choice of a single, double, or triple patty. Finished on a Martin's potato roll, these are the Platonic ideal of the smash burger.
USBS at the Citadel8300 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-537-6624
usbsmiami.comUnited States Burger Service (USBS) became wildly popular after married chefs Mike Mayta and Keily Vasquez began serving the burgers at their Wynwood pop-up. The business soon became a brick-and-mortar location inside the Citadel Miami, and now it's a go-to for smash burger connoisseurs. "Only by smashing ground beef into a flattop can you create this beautiful meat candy crust that I thought only existed in burger dreams," opines Burger Beast Sef Gonzalez. Enough said.