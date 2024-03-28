 Best New Food at Miami Marlins LoanDepot Park | Miami New Times
Best New Food and Bars at Miami Marlins LoanDepot Park

The ballpark food lineup at LoanDepot Park might be better than ever this year, and New Times got exclusive access to everything you need to know about the best eats.
March 28, 2024
The official Latin beer partner of the Miami Marlins will be stocked up with ice-cold beer this year.
The official Latin beer partner of the Miami Marlins will be stocked up with ice-cold beer this year. LoanDepot Park photo
Did you know Miami's beloved fast-casual restaurant Pincho, Wynwood's Cerveceria La Tropical brewery, one of Miami's best croqueta-makers Islas Canarias, and even Miami's very own Miami's Best Pizza (yes, the one from the '70s) are all at LoanDepot Park for the 2024 Miami Marlins season?

As foodies ourselves, we were just as shocked. The ballpark food lineup at LoanDepot Park might be better than ever this year, and New Times got exclusive access to everything you need to know about the food situation. Plus, this year, they're offering amazing "All You Can Eat" seating, AKA a foodie's dream come true.
New Food Concessions to Be Excited About

Billy's Bites (Section 34): This stand caters to a kid-friendly menu for our younger fans, featuring hot dogs, pizza, pretzels, ice cream, and other sweets. "Kids Combos" are also available.

Cerveceria La Tropical Brewery (Section 7): The official Latin beer partner of the Miami Marlins will be stocked up with ice-cold beer.

Heavy Hitters (Section 23): This stand features Floridan-inspired, heavy-hitting ballpark favorites. Grab a traditional ballpark hot dog or venture into uncharted waters with cooked gator accouterments.

Herradura Bar: This is a Tequila-centric bar with local beers and signature cocktails.

Intentional Wok (Section 25): This stand features a fusion of traditional and modern Asian cuisine, including dumplings, fried rice, bao buns, and orange chicken bites. Plus, expect Thai doughnuts and ice cream desserts.

Kimberly Frozen Treats (Section 34): This vendor features its famous frozen lemonade.

Oppo Taco (Section 8): This stand brings Tex-Mex to the baseline, including fresh Mexican cuisine with four different types of tacos and chilaquiles nachos.

Sliderz (Section 19): This stand will deliver a genuine smash-burger concept featuring single, double, and triple smash burgers, sliders, chicken tenders, and waffle fries.
Returning Foodie Favorites

Biscayne Bay Brew Hall (Section 14): This is a unique social experience for fans attending Marlins games and non-baseball events. Fans can enjoy a lineup of great beers.

Islas Canarias Coffee Counter (Section 34): Get your fix of croquetas, empanadas, and American and Cuban coffee.

Miami's Best Pizza At The Park (Section 10): The one and only since 1970.

Naked Taco (Section 8): This is a Mexican restaurant with locations across Miami and South Florida.

Obie's (Section 13): This plays tribute to the Miami Orange Bowl and its official mascot while serving up ballpark favorites. It's also one of two spots to find the "3o5 Menu" (everything is $3 or $5).

Pincho (Section 19): Find Latin-inspired burgers and bowls served fresh with a side of attitude.
Brand New "All You Can Eat" Seating & Other Deals

Plus, just last week, the Marlins introduced an intriguing "All You Can Eat" seating option at their home stadium. For a starting price of just $52, fans can indulge in a boundless feast while enjoying the Marlins. The offer includes a variety of ballpark favorites, such as hot dogs, chili dogs, nachos with cheese, chili nachos, cheeseburgers, popcorn, peanuts, cookies, and an assortment of non-alcoholic beverages and water. Patrons can pick up to four items during each concession stand visit, and the offer is valid until the final moments of the seventh inning. All the food will be served from the Caliente Grill concession stand.

Fans will first have the opportunity to take advantage of this deal at the home-opener series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, March 29. Folks can head to Marlins.com/Offers to make their "All You Can Eat" ticket reservations. The deal adds to the list of discount deals and special offers at the park, including bottomless brunch with endless mimosas on Sundays, $1 tickets for kids on Mondays, and, of course, taco Tuesdays.
