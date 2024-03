Best New Food and Bars at Miami Marlins LoanDepot Park

click to enlarge Smash burgers and waffle fries at LoanDepot Park for the Miami Marlins Photo by Anna Magluta

New Food Concessions to Be Excited About

Returning Foodie Favorites

Brand New "All You Can Eat" Seating & Other Deals

Did you know Miami's beloved fast-casual restaurant Pincho , Wynwood's Cerveceria La Tropical brewery , one of Miami's best croqueta-makers Islas Canarias , and even Miami's very own Miami's Best Pizza (yes, the one from the '70s) are all at LoanDepot Park for the 2024 Miami Marlins season?As foodies ourselves, we were just as shocked. The ballpark food lineup at LoanDepot Park might be better than ever this year, andgot exclusive access to everything you need to know about the food situation. Plus, this year, they're offering amazing "All You Can Eat" seating , AKA a foodie's dream come true.: This stand caters to a kid-friendly menu for our younger fans, featuring hot dogs, pizza, pretzels, ice cream, and other sweets. "Kids Combos" are also available.: The official Latin beer partner of the Miami Marlins will be stocked up with ice-cold beer.): This stand features Floridan-inspired, heavy-hitting ballpark favorites. Grab a traditional ballpark hot dog or venture into uncharted waters with cooked gator accouterments.: This is a Tequila-centric bar with local beers and signature cocktails.: This stand features a fusion of traditional and modern Asian cuisine, including dumplings, fried rice, bao buns, and orange chicken bites. Plus, expect Thai doughnuts and ice cream desserts.This vendor features its famous frozen lemonade.: This stand brings Tex-Mex to the baseline, including fresh Mexican cuisine with four different types of tacos and chilaquiles nachos.: This stand will deliver a genuine smash-burger concept featuring single, double, and triple smash burgers, sliders, chicken tenders, and waffle fries.: This is a unique social experience for fans attending Marlins games and non-baseball events. Fans can enjoy a lineup of great beers.: Get your fix of croquetas, empanadas, and American and Cuban coffee.The one and only since 1970.: This is a Mexican restaurant with locations across Miami and South Florida.: This plays tribute to the Miami Orange Bowl and its official mascot while serving up ballpark favorites. It's also one of two spots to find the "3o5 Menu" (everything is $3 or $5).: Find Latin-inspired burgers and bowls served fresh with a side of attitude.Plus, just last week, the Marlins introduced an intriguing "All You Can Eat" seating option at their home stadium. For a starting price of just $52, fans can indulge in a boundless feast while enjoying the Marlins. The offer includes a variety of ballpark favorites, such as hot dogs, chili dogs, nachos with cheese, chili nachos, cheeseburgers, popcorn, peanuts, cookies, and an assortment of non-alcoholic beverages and water. Patrons can pick up to four items during each concession stand visit, and the offer is valid until the final moments of the seventh inning. All the food will be served from the Caliente Grill concession stand.Fans will first have the opportunity to take advantage of this deal at the home-opener series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, March 29. Folks can head to Marlins.com/Offers to make their "All You Can Eat" ticket reservations. The deal adds to the list of discount deals and special offers at the park, including bottomless brunch with endless mimosas on Sundays, $1 tickets for kids on Mondays, and, of course, taco Tuesdays.