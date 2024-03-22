 Miami Marlins Offer "All You Can Eat" Deal at LoanDepot Park | Miami New Times
Marlins Offer New "All You Can Eat" Deal in Bid to Boost Attendance

If the action on the diamond gets stale, fans at LoanDepot Park can gorge themselves on chili dogs, popcorn, and cookies to stay busy.
March 22, 2024
The Miami Marlins are offering a new deal that allows fans to wolf down an endless supply of food.
Eater-up! The Marlins are calling all Miamians with big appetites up to the big leagues with a new offer that provides unlimited servings of classic ballpark munchies.

In their latest move to draw more fans to their games, the Miami Marlins have introduced an intriguing "All You Can Eat" seating option at their home stadium. For a starting price of just $52, fans can indulge in a boundless feast while enjoying the Marlins' attempt to beat teams with payrolls ten times larger than theirs.

The offer includes a variety of ballpark favorites, such as hot dogs, chili dogs, nachos with cheese, chili nachos, cheeseburgers, popcorn, peanuts, cookies, and an assortment of non-alcoholic beverages and water. Patrons can pick up to four items during each concession stand visit, with the offer valid until the final moments of the seventh inning.

All the food will be served from the Caliente Grill concession stand. This is a BYOB offer: Bring Your Own Bismol.

"We are so thrilled to introduce our new "All You Can Eat" Seats, a one-of-a-kind experience at LoanDepot Park," said Tiago Pinto, Marlins Chief Marketing Officer, in a press release. "Marlins béisbol has something for everyone and now has even more for those fans looking to feast all game long as they chant, dance, and cheer on the Marlins!"

Given the generally high cost of eating out at a game, this is a hell of a deal. Though, come summertime, get-in-the-door tickets to Marlins games may be had for less than the price of a Happy Meal, the bill associated with sitting your ass in the seat for three hours (if you're lucky) of baseball is where the costs add up.

Fans will first have the opportunity to take advantage of this deal at the home-opener series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, March 29. Folks can head to Marlins.com/Offers to make their "All You Can Eat" ticket reservations. The deal adds to the list of discount deals and special offers at the park, including bottomless brunch with endless mimosas on Sundays, $1 tickets for kids on Mondays, and, of course, taco Tuesdays.

While the "All You Can Eat" offer is already quite generous, we couldn't help but wish a few items were also on the menu.

Pre-made Pub Subs: A staple of Floridian cuisine, why not offer one Publix Sub per package? Nobody eats more than one or two Pub Subs in a sitting, and if they do, congratulations on the free marketing campaign.

Little Caesars: Hamburgers are boring, and ballpark hamburgers can wind up being the most mysterious mystery meat. Toss in a little Pizza Pizza! Little Caesars is cheap and would provide a more straightforward and less messy eating option than chili nachos, which could make us regret the decision hours later.

Cheap Beer: Yeah, we know you're worried, LoanDepot Park marketing officer! Chill, man. What's the worst that could happen — Marlins fans getting rowdy and cheering louder? Maybe 10,000 fans will sound like 30,000 — good problem! Give the people some low-ABV light beers. For $52, some beers should be baked in.

Snow cones: On days when the weather is nice, having the roof open and unlimited snow cones would bring us back to our childhood, when blue and red lips were a sign you were having the best day ever. Snow cones are literally just ice and syrup — so cheap! Give the people a snow cone bar. 
